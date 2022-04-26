Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes, a stellar cast for The Essex Serpent | Trailer

A new mystery series is about to arrive on Apple TV + and this is not just any production judging by the cast of the highest level, which includes among the main actors none other than Tom Hiddletson (Loki tell you anything?) and Claire Danes (Homeland).

Is titled The Essex Serpent and it has been talked about for some time, as the scale of the production was known from the beginning of the history of this streaming service. Keira Knightley was originally cast for the role now covered by Danes, who turned down the part of her in 2020 to be close to the family during the worst period of the pandemic. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Sarah Perry and in addition to the two main actors mentioned above, it also includes Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Clémence Poésy (Tenet) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).