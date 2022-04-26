Tech GiantsApple

Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes, a stellar cast for The Essex Serpent | Trailer

By: Abraham

A new mystery series is about to arrive on Apple TV + and this is not just any production judging by the cast of the highest level, which includes among the main actors none other than Tom Hiddletson (Loki tell you anything?) and Claire Danes (Homeland).

Is titled The Essex Serpent and it has been talked about for some time, as the scale of the production was known from the beginning of the history of this streaming service. Keira Knightley was originally cast for the role now covered by Danes, who turned down the part of her in 2020 to be close to the family during the worst period of the pandemic. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Sarah Perry and in addition to the two main actors mentioned above, it also includes Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Clémence Poésy (Tenet) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

The Essex Serpent will mix elements of drama and horror and follow the story of widow Cora as she moves from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter, intrigued by the local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned. Here is the official synopsis.

A widow, a village vicar and a mythical beast … are the rumors true? Set in Victorian England with a star-studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London-based widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate relationships of a mythical snake. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

The Essex Serpent stars two-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard, who previously directed acclaimed films such as The Selfish Giant , Dark River And The Arbor . The series is written by Anna Symon, who also wrote Deep Water And Mrs. Wilson of ITV. Both Barnard and Symon are also executive producers.

We already know that it will not be too long before we can see it, in fact, on May 13 the first two episodes will be held while the remaining four will be proposed weekly until June 10, 2022. At this point we just have to enjoy the first official trailer, good vision!

