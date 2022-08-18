Tolino Epos 3: New large e-reader with 32 gigabytes of memory for 24,000 e-books

The Tolino Alliance has given its st e-reader an upgrade. It now gets the technology that is already installed in the Vision 6 – and twice as much .

With the Tolino Epos 3, the Tolino Alliance has presented a new version of their largest e-book reader. It differs from its predecessor primarily in that it has a faster processor and much more storage space. While the Tolino Epos 2 still held 8 and thus “up to 6000 e- ”, thanks to 32 gigabytes it is now “up to 24,000” digital books. A modern USB-C connection is now also installed. The upgrade doesn’t change anything in terms of resolution, but the “Carta 1200” display that is now installed is said to react 20 percent faster than its predecessor. The device should also be faster thanks to the quad-core AllWinner B300 processor with 1.8 GHz. The Tolino Epos 3 is available for 280 euros from the participating bookstores.

Upgrade to contemporary technology

Of the four different e-book readers from the Tolino brand, the Tolino Epos 3 is the largest with its 8-inch display and, with a weight of 232 grams, is also the heaviest. With a resolution of 1440 × 1920, like its predecessor, it has a pixel density of 300 ppi. As in the predecessor, Smartlight is also installed in the Epos 3, the technology changes the color of the integrated lighting depending on the time of day. The Epos 3 also differs from the two cheapest readers in the product family in terms of water protection (IPX8), scroll buttons and an automatically rotating display. In contrast to the second largest reader, the Tolino Vision 6, the new Epos 3 also has a display with a flat surface. Apart from that, the two only differ in the display size and storage space.

The predecessor of the Tolino Epos 3 was presented in 2019, when three new readers were released at the Frankfurt Book Fair: the Page 2, the Shine 3 and the Vision 5. The Tolino Vision 6 was then released in 2021, the device got the faster processor and the more responsive display, which is now also moving into the Epos 3. In addition, the memory of the Vision 6 was doubled to 16 gigabytes. With 32 gigabytes, the Epos 3 now gets twice as much. Since, like all Tolino readers, it only displays e-books in the usual formats – and cannot play audio books, for example – most people will find it extremely difficult to fully close an Epos 3: Even someone who reads an entire e-book every day would need it for 24,000 over 65 years.



