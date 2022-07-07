Tokyo Game Show presents poster and official date for the 2022 edition

- Advertisement -

After the celebration of the Summer Game Fest, and despite the fact that we still have the Gamescom 2022 European fair ahead of us, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has presented the official art for the Tokyo Game Show 2022 which, as usual, is accompanied by a special theme to promote and encourage all participants in this sector: «Nothing stops the game».

On the other hand, the arrival of this art comes along with the confirmation of the basic details of the fair, which will take place one more year at its usual venue of Makuhari Messe in Chiba (no, despite what many think, this fair is not takes place in Tokyo), between the days of September 15 to 18.

With a physical event with which the organization expects to receive nearly 15,000 visitorsFortunately, with some post-pandemic restrictions still present, it will not be necessary to visit the country of the Rising Sun to be able to follow all the presentations and news live. And it is that one more year the fair will offer a free online broadcast for the vast majority of their presentations, which we can follow through the YouTube channels, TwitterTwitch, Facebook of the Tokyo Game Show itself, as well as the social networks of the different companies.

Confirmed companies and games

As of July 6 a total of 465 exhibitors have been confirmed, including 299 from Japanese companies and 166 from outside the country. In addition, the Indie Game Selected Exhibit will offer the opportunity to showcase indie games at the fair, with a record participation of more than 583 applications, of which 81 final candidates have been pre-selected.

Although for the moment the organizer has not wanted to reveal the complete list of participants yet, we can already see some leaks that indicate that the main companies that will attend the Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be from Japanas has happened on previous occasions.

Sony will have an online indie game presence though at TGS 2022 👍 Might mean an indie focused State of Play 🤔 #PS5 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) July 6, 2022

Among the confirmed companies, we can see big ones like Capcom, Square Enix or Segaso it is likely that we will receive news about some of the games that have been announced during this summer, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake or Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion.

However, the absence of Sony, which will choose to hold its own State of Play event on a close date (pending confirmation) around the fair. A broadcast that, as the company has advanced, will focus mainly on its indie titles. Although since it is the last big event before Christmas, some additional surprises or previews of the games that will be released later this year, such as God of War: Ragnarok, are not ruled out.

Lastly, it is expected that other western companies like Microsoft are present againexpecting a special focus on Wo Long, a title that was announced at the last Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.