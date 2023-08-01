Today’s tech news live: Samsung Galaxy Ring launch gets closer and more

- Advertisement -

Refresh

The Twitter (sorry, X) meltdown continues The Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song is presumably on loop in the X Corp offices right now, as the social media site formally known as Twitter continues its doom spiral. Just as neighbors complain about a ridiculously bright, glowing X sign on top of the company’s HQ (below), Microsoft Edge is now warning some users (above) that the X website might be a scam. - Advertisement - As Bleeping Computer noted, this is happening because Edge (like other Chromium-based browsers) have a built-in feature called ‘Progressive Web App Icon change’ which watches for app name or icon changes, and warns about them. Because the X rebrand happened so fast, Edge is picking up its logo as the wrong icon. Maid of Sker analysis: the Victorian fan of Resident Evil VII It’s another example of the collateral damage that the blindingly bright new X logo below is currently a pretty great metaphor for… Imagine no more. This is my life now. pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUDJuly 29, 2023 See more

- Advertisement - (Image credit: Google) Google Maps gets voice control boost for drivers I’ve often wondered why Google Maps’ voice control has been so average when I’ve been on the road and asking it for petrol station options – and the reason is because it seemingly uses an older tech called Google’s Speech Services, rather than Google Assistant. Well, that’s just changed according to the Google News Telegram channel, which says that Google Assistant will start being used for Maps voice controls on Android instead. This change is apparently a server-side update, so there’s no need to update the app – it should have already already rolled out to Android phones, along with a new built-in suggestion carousel. - Advertisement - Now, when you boot up the app and tap the mic icon in the search bar, you should be greeted by a new “faster way” to search on Maps. Definitely something to look out for if you’re planning a road trip soon…

Reddit to launch Talk to ride the audio social media wave (Image credit: TCL) Who wants a 98-inch 4K TV? The answer, of course, is anyone who has a room big enough for one. And fortunately, TCL is helping to push 98-inch TVs down to affordable levels with its new P745 model in Europe. It’s slated to launch in late August or early September for €2,800, which converts to around $3,100 / £2,400 / AU$4,600. Not exactly cheap, but also not bad for a 100/120Hz LCD panel with HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz VRR (variable refresh rate). Sure, its lack of LED local dimming won’t serve up the ultimate HDR experience, but then this is a 98-inch 4K TV – and that sheer size may help you forgive any picture quality shortcomings.

(Image credit: Nikon) It’s a good week to be a Nikon camera fan Ever since the Nikon Z fc was launched in July 2021, camera fans have been asking why it wasn’t a full-frame camera. Well, it sounds like Nikon has listened to those pleas, because the Nikon Zf has now been tipped to land within the next few days. Like the Z fc, the Zf is expected to be heavily inspired by the Nikon FM2 (below) from 1982, a camera that was renowned for being nigh-on indestructible. Hopefully, Nikon will add a bit more of that build quality this time, and sprinkle it with its latest autofocus tech. If so, it could definitely have a winner on its hands, given the Fujifilm X100V remains largely sold out due to the popularity of classic film camera design. FDP ministries: “Red lines” against EU-wide chat control (Image credit: Nikon)