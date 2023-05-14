Today’s Best High-Interest CDs and Best Savings Accounts: May 13, 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The national average savings account rate is 0.39% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), according to the FDIC. But if you’d like to earn more interest to help grow your savings, some banks and credit unions offer much more than the average right now.

Popular savings account options

If you’re cautious about banks since First Republic Bank failed or want to explore national brands, remember that up to $250,000 per depositor is safe in a federally insured bank even if it is shut down.

Sometimes, you’ll find the highest savings rates at banks you haven’t heard of before. Popular savings options from national brands can offer good rates, too. Here are some national brands that offer competitive rates:

Best savings rates today

These accounts currently have the highest rates right now:

Best CD rates today

Best checking account rates today

Best money market account rates today

Today, one of the best online high-yield savings accounts for earning a competitive interest rate is the GreenState Credit Union High Yield Savings, powered by SaveBetter. You can earn up to 5.01% APY with a $1 minimum opening deposit

National brick-and-mortar banks typically pay lower interest rates on traditional savings accounts. For example, Bank of America pays 0.01% to 0.04% APY on the Advantage Savings account. To earn a higher interest rate at a national brick-and-mortar bank, you’ll probably have to consider a premium savings account or money market account.

We’ve been checking over two dozen financial institutions to keep up with their new rate offerings. Our best savings accounts and best high-yield savings accounts guides can also be great starting points in your research — but if you prioritize finding the highest rates above all else, this list is for you.

Below, you’ll find some of the best high-interest savings accounts, CDs, high-yield checking accounts, and money market accounts available. All of the banks on our list have FDIC insurance, and the credit unions are federally insured by the NCUA.

Best interest rates for savings accounts

GreenState Credit Union High Yield Savings

Why it stands out: This high-yield savings account pays a great interest rate. You only need $1 to get started, and there are no monthly fees.

Savings rate: 5.01% APY

What to look out for: The account is available through and managed by SaveBetter, a digital savings marketplace that connects you with multiple high-yield savings options. As a result, your entire GreenState Credit Union experience will be online. You also can’t get a checking account, so it may not be the best option if you want to do all your banking with one company.

M1 High-Yield Savings Account

Why it stands out: If you invest with M1 Finance, you might like the newly launched M1 High-Yield Savings Account. The high-yield savings is being rolled out to existing M1 users. Through this account, M1 Plus members can earn 5.00% APY.

Your deposits are insured by M1 Finance’s partner bank, B2 Bank. Through B2’s Insured Deposit Network Program, your money may be spread across other financial institutions in the program, which means that up to a total of $5 million can be federally insured in the M1 High-Yield Savings Account.

Savings rate: Up to 5.00% APY

What to look out for: M1 Plus clients have to pay an annual fee of $125 for membership. If you’re not an M1 Plus Client, you’ll only earn 1.50% APY.

Primis Savings

Why it stands out: The Primis Savings Account has a $1 minimum opening deposit and doesn’t charge any fees for domestic or international incoming wire transfers.

Savings rate: 4.92% APY

What to look out for: Primis Savings is only available online. If you would like to open a savings account at a Primis Bank branch in Maryland or Virginia, there are comparable accounts offered.

CIT Bank Platinum Savings

Why it stands out: If you plan on keeping more than $5,000 in your account, you might like CIT Bank Platinum Savings. The account pays 4.85% APY if you have a balance of $5,000 or more.

Savings rate: 4.85% APY

What to look out for: You’ll only earn 0.25% APY on balances under $5,000.

Popular Direct Savings

Why it stands out: Popular Direct Savings offers a competitive interest rate with a $100 minimum opening deposit.

Savings rate: 4.85% APY

What to look out for: When you set up your Popular Direct Savings, you have to link it to an external account to transfer funds for your opening deposit. For the first 70 days you have the account, you can only transfer money from Popular Direct into the account you used to fund the savings account — no other accounts.

Best interest rates for CDs

Northern Bank Direct CD

Why it stands out: Northern Bank Direct is a great choice if you’re searching for short-term CDs. It has a 9-month term paying 5.50% APY. Northern Bank Direct CDs only require a minimum of $500.

Rate: The rates for Northern Bank CDs are as follows:

6 months: 0.40% APY

9 months: 5.50%

12 months: 0.50% APY

15 months: 0.50% APY

17 months: 3.75% APY

18 months: 0.55% APY

2 years: 0.60% APY

30 months: 0.60% APY

3 years: 0.65% APY

4 years: 0.65% APY

5 years: 0.65% APY

What to look out for: Northern Bank Direct is the online division of Northern Bank. It offers CDs and a money market account, but not traditional checking or savings account. You can open regular checking and savings accounts at a branch. However, branches are only located in Massachusetts.

Consumers Credit Union Share Certificates

Why it stands out: Consumers Credit Union offers a variety of share certificates, ranging from 91 days to 5 years. It also lets you open certificates with as little as $250. The 10-month term offers the most competitive interest rate — you can earn up to 5.25% APY with a minimum deposit of $250,000.

Rate: Consumers Credit Union offers an additional 0.10% APY on select certificates with a minimum opening deposit of $100,000 or more, and 0.20% APY on minimum opening deposits of $250,000 or more. The rates for Consumers Credit Union Share Certificates are as follows:

91 days: 0.50% APY

6 months: 0.65% APY

10 months: 5.00% to 5.25% APY

12 months: 1.00% to 1.20% APY

17 months: 4.30% to 4.50% APY

18 months: 0.90% to 1.10% APY

2 years:1.20% to 1.40% APY

30 months:1.00% to 1.20% APY

3 years: 1.30% to 1.50% APY

4 years: 1.35% to 1.55% APY

5 years: 1.50% to 1.70% APY

What to look out for: To become a member, you’ll have to pay a one-time membership fee and open the Consumers Credit Union Membership Share Savings Account with at least $5.

Premier Members Credit Union Share Certificate

Why it stands out: Premier Members Credit Union may be a solid option if you prefer credit unions over banks and meet the eligibility requirements to become a member. The credit union is offering a limited-time 10-month share certificate that pays 5.25% APY. Once the 10-month certificate matures, it will automatically renew to a 6-month regular share certificate.

Rate: The rates for Premier Members Credit Union share certificates are as follows:

6 months: 2.50% APY

10 months (limited-time offer): 5.25% APY

12 months: 3.00% APY

18 months: 3.00% APY

2 years: 3.00% APY

3 years: 3.00% APY

4 years: 3.00% APY

5 years: 3.00% APY

What to look out for: The easiest way to become a member of the credit union is probably by joining Impact on Education, a charity of the Boulder Valley School District. You can also become a member if you or a family member live or work in an eligible Colorado County (Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Garfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa, Montrose, Pueblo, or Weld are all eligible); are a student, faculty member, or staff member in either the Boulder Valley School District or Westminster Public Schools; are an employee or family member of an employee of Ball Corporation, Boulder Community Health, IBM, Lexmark, or Medtronic; or are an employee or member of one of 750 organizations the credit union serves.

BrioDirect High-Yield CD

Why it stands out: BrioDirect has a competitive interest rate on its promotional 1-year CD. Its CDs also have a low minimum opening deposit of $500.

Rates: The rates for BrioDirect High-Yield CDs are as follows:

30 days: 0.05% APY

3 months: 0.25% APY

5 months: 0.15% APY

9 months: 0.30% APY

Promo 12 months: 5.25% APY

18 months: 1.35% APY

2 years: 2.30% APY

30 months: 0.45% APY

3 years: 2.45% APY

4 years: 0.45% APY

5 years: 0.45% APY

What to look out for: BrioDirect currently isn’t offering a high-yield savings account, checking account, or money market account. You’ll only be able to get CDs.

Rising Bank CDs

Why it stands out: Rising Bank has 6-month, 12-month, and 15-month terms with high CD rates.

Rates: The rates for Rising Bank CDs are as follows:

6 months: 5.00% APY

12 months: 5.15% APY

15 months: 5.20% APY

2 years: 3.80% APY

3 years: 3.85% APY

What to look out for: Rising Bank has fewer CD terms than other online financial institutions. Also, Rising Bank CDs only compound interest every three months. Other institutions may compound monthly or even daily. Depending on how much you deposit into a CD, this may or may not make a significant difference.

Bread Savings CDs

Why it stands out: Bread Savings is a solid choice if you’re searching for a 1-year CD. Interest is also compounded daily rather than monthly or quarterly, which could make a big difference depending on how much you deposit into a CD.

Rates: The rates for Bread Savings CDs are as follows:

12 months: 5.20% APY

2 years: 4.50% APY

3 years: 4.35% APY

4 years: 4.35% APY

5 years:4.25% APY

What to look out for: To open a Bread Savings CD, you’ll need at least $1,500. The early withdrawal penalties for CDs are also a bit steep compared to other financial institutions.

CFG Bank CDs

Why it stands out: CFG Bank is a great choice for a 1-year or 18-month CD. You only need $500 to open a CD, and you could earn a high rate.

Rates: The rates for CFG Bank CDs are as follows:

12 months: 5.25% APY

18 months: 5.25% APY

3 years: 4.60% APY

5 years: 4.50% APY

What to look out for: There are only a few terms to choose from. CFG Bank only has 1-year, 18-month, 3-year, and 5-year CDs.

Best interest rates for checking

Consumers Credit Union Free Rewards Checking Account

Why it stands out: The Consumers Credit Union Free Rewards Checking Account doesn’t charge monthly service fees. If you qualify for a tiered rate, you’ll also be eligible to get early direct deposit and unlimited ATM fee reimbursements.

You’ll get the most out of the account if you do the following:

Earn 3.00% APY if you have $10,000 or less when you sign up to receive eDocuments, make 12 monthly debit card purchases, and receive $500 in monthly direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks

Earn 4.00% APY if you meet the requirements to earn 3.00% APY and spend $500 per month with your Consumers Credit Union Credit Card

Earn 5.00% APY if you meet the requirements to earn 3.00% APY and spend $1,000 per month with your Consumers Credit Card

Earn 0.20% APY if you have an account balance between $10,000.01 and $25,000 when you receive eDocuments, make 12 monthly transactions, and receive $500 per month in direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks

Earn 0.10% APY if you have an account balance over $25,000 when you receive eDocuments, make 12 monthly transactions, and receive $500 per month in direct deposits, mobile check deposits, or transfers from other banks

If you don’t meet the requirements, you’ll only earn 0.10% APY on your account balance.

Rate: 0.01% to 5.00% APY

What to look out for: Credit unions require membership to open accounts. To become a member, pay a one-time membership fee and open the Consumers Credit Union Membership Share Savings Account with at least $5.

Juno Metal Checking Account

Why it stands out: Juno has a solid rewards checking account. The rate you’ll earn will vary depending on your account balance. You can earn up to a 5% yearly bonus on the first $25,000 in your account, and 4% on balances from $25,0001 to $250,000. You’ll also be able to earn 5% cash back when you shop at select retailers, and buy and sell cryptocurrency through Juno.

Rate: 4.00% to 5.00% APY

What to look out for: Juno has two types of accounts: Basic and Metal. The main difference between the two accounts is that the Juno Metal Checking Account has higher limits for yearly cash back, crypto purchases, and other perks than Juno Basic Checking Account.

To qualify for Metal, you’ll need to maintain a qualifying direct deposit of $250 or more per month or connect your Web3 Wallet so Juno can review your on-chain activity.

Primis Premium Checking

Why it stands out: Similar to the Primis Savings Account, Primis Premium Checking offers a competitive interest rate and low minimum opening deposit. This checking account may also be a good option if you are looking for a checking account that has early direct deposit.

Rate: 4.92% APY

What to look out for: Primis ATMs are primarily located near Primis branches. If you don’t live in Maryland or Virginia, you’ll have to use out-of-network ATMs. Primis doesn’t charge ATM fees and will provide reimbursements if you’re charged by an out-of-network ATM provider. That said, you may have to wait until the business day your statement cycle ends to receive your ATM reimbursements.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Primis Premium Checking is only available online. If you would like to open a checking account at a Primis Bank branch, there are comparable accounts offered.

Best interest rates for money market accounts

CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account

Why it stands out: CFG Bank offers a high interest rate on a money market account. You may like the CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account if you regularly maintain at least $1,000 in your account. That way, you’ll earn 5.02% APY and waive the monthly fee.

Rate: 5.02% APY

What to look out for: Usually money market accounts come with an ATM card, debit card, or paper checks. However, the CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account doesn’t have these options. If you’d like to withdraw money from your account, you’ll have to make a transfer to another account.

Patriot Bank Money Market Deposit Account, powered by SaveBetter

Why it stands out: You may like the Patriot Bank Money Market Deposit if you’re looking for a money market account with a low minimum opening deposit. You’ll only need $1 to open the account.

Rate: 5.07% APY

What to look out for: The account is available through and managed by SaveBetter. Your banking experience will be completely online. Also, keep in mind SaveBetter doesn’t have any checking accounts, so it may not be the best option if you want to do all your banking with one company.

Premier Members Credit Union Money Market Account

Why it stands out: Premier Members Credit Union has a solid money market account that pays a high interest rate on low account balances. You can earn 5.00% APY on balances up to $2,000.

If you plan to deposit more than $2,000 in your account, the rate will vary depending on your account balance. Generally, higher account balances offer lower interest rates.

Rate: Up to 5.00% APY

What to look out for: To open a bank account at Premier Members Credit Union you must become a member. The easiest way to become a member is to join Impact on Education, a charity of the Boulder Valley School District.

You can also become a member if you or a family member live or work in an eligible Colorado County (Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Garfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa, Montrose, Pueblo, or Weld are all eligible); are a student, faculty member, or staff member in either the Boulder Valley School District or Westminster Public Schools; are an employee or family member of an employee of Ball Corporation, Boulder Community Health, IBM, Lexmark, or Medtronic; or are an employee or member of one of 750 organizations the credit union serves.

How to balance a high APY vs. brand in an uncertain banking environment

In the last two months, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank were shut down by the FDIC. Earning a high APY on a savings account or CD seems great, but how important is a high rate when your bank could fail?

If a bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), up to $250,000 is safe per depositor in a savings, checking, CD, and money market account. This means that if you have a joint account, $500,000 is safe. The same is true for credit unions, which are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). If your bank failed, your money with either move into another insured institution, or you would receive a check for the money that was in your accounts.

The national brands on our list, such as Capital One and Discover, are FDIC-insured. The smaller brands, like CFG and Primis Bank, are also insured. Federal insurance matters more than the actual bank brand.

<br> <br>

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF Banking Reporter Evelyn He Compliance Associate Evelyn He is a compliance associate at Insider who supports the Personal Finance Insider team. Personal Finance Insider is Insider’s personal finance section that incorporates affiliate and commerce partnerships into the news, insights, and advice about money that Insider readers already know and love.

The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.

Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.

Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.

Read more

Read less