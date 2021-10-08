Today the new Nintendo Switch OLED goes on sale, does it improve the previous model?

Today is the day chosen by Nintendo to put on sale what we can consider as fourth model that reaches the market of its Switch: First it was the original of 2017, later the improved one of 2019 with greater battery capacity, in 2020 we had the good news and the joy full of colors of the Lite consoles (which is, to this day, the portable model that retired its 3DS) and today, already in 2021, we can boast of having the OLED model with us.

New Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo

Do not think this new console represents a substantial change compared to the two models of 2017 and 2019, since it remains intact in terms of technical potential: games do not improve performance or graphic quality so that Tegra chip developed by Nvidia four years ago is still in force. Everything that Nintendo has renewed has to do with practically external characteristics.

The screen, the great claim

It’s certainly the new 7-inch screen that stands out, not only because it reduces the edges to scratch that extra space, but because for the first time the Japanese install an OLED panel in the console. Something that many users have recalled that they already had the PS Vita a few years ago (eight), but that is still relevant within the Nintendo ecosystem.

New Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo

Another change comes with the foot to support the console on a table: instead of that flimsy piece of plastic of a few centimeters, we now have a whole folding surface that goes from side to side of the machine and that allows us to adjust it to get the best possible inclination of the console when we want to enjoy, for example, with another friend in a Mario Kart, a Super Smash Bros, etc.

The charging base also undergoes changes and additions. The first corresponds that new design and white color as well as more harmonious and stylized lines. And secondly, the arrival, finally, of an Ethernet connector to obtain the highest possible connection speed when we want to play online or download digital content from the official store.

Finally we have another improvement to take into account such as the capacity: Nintendo Switch OLED doubles the internal space for storing games and goes from 32GB of the original model to 64 of this OLED. And all for a price that raises the bar for the 2019 model that was for sale: 350 euros that gives an idea of ​​the enormous success that this console has brought to the coffers of the Japanese.

