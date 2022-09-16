Today the iPhone 14 arrives. The price conditions my decision not to have one, yet. (Opinion)

- Advertisement -

Today, September 16, 9 days after the presentation of the new 14, the first units arrive to those who have reserved it and who were fast enough to have it on this day. Because you have to remember that shipping times have increased considerably. It is true that in authorized stores you can have it, but it is a risk, it is better to have reserved it. Anyway, I haven’t booked one yet and the price is one of the reasons.

I have not reserved the iPhone 14 at the moment, for various reasons, but the main one is the price.

Today is the day that the first units of the iPhone 14 begin to be received by those who have been able to reserve them. I am not one of them. At the moment I have not considered that I need to change the terminal and I’m also a little disappointed, frustrated or angry, I don’t know which adjective best defines me, with the prices they have put on the new terminals.

- Advertisement -

I’m a person that I consider myself a lover of Apple and its gadgets, but with age I have realized that prudence is an important and beneficial factor for me and my pocket. If before I was one of those who did not look at the price because with the sale of the previous one it was affordable, now it does not seem to me that it is something so appetizing.

The economic factor is important, because honestly, I think that the price of the iPhone 14, in this case the Pro Max model, which is the one I have always used, since it is called that, is a bit exaggerated. Are we talking about spending?1469 euros in a phone? Also with 128 Gb of memory? I honestly don’t see it.

It’s a lot of money, yes. Too. The normal thing also with the camera that has 48 Megabytes, is to take at least the 256 GB one and that is already going to 1,600 euros. There is nothing. Does it really still cost 150 euros for 128 Gb of memory? I still don’t believe it.

It is the main reason, without a doubt. Money is important and it is not necessary to renew the phone right now, although the temptation is great. At the moment with my current model, which is an 11 Pro Max, I’m still very good.

- Advertisement -

Until this model 14, I have not seen the need to update because I have not observed that the characteristics of the newer models have something that makes me buy or update the terminal. This 14, has things that yes. The Dynamic Island seems amazing to me. The quality of the finishes on the 14 is cool, but the same as on the 13 or 12. That is, because of the design it is not, because then I would have changed it a long time ago. Yes there are something that catches my attention is the camera. But as a fan of photography that I am, I know that a mobile camera saves you in many circumstances, but it does not work miracles.

Many of the images that we see and that have been taken with an iPhone (or any mobile model) has a lot of post processing. Something that leads to misunderstandings regarding the moment in which a normal user uses the iPhone camera and realizes that the sunsets are not like the one made by the winner of this or that contest.

Considering the camera, how cool is the Dynamic Island, I asked myself a question. Is it worth paying 1,500-1,600 euros for an iPhone 14? My response was quick: No, it’s not worth it, really. I prefer the Apple Watch Ultra a thousand times more than the iPhone 14. And don’t think that I look favorably on the 999 euros that the watch costs. But I value it more than the phone. Let it be known that it is something very personal.

- Advertisement -

I don’t know what you think but money is powerful and decides many things for us. But what I have clear is that the time of not caring about tightening my belt in other things to buy the new and latest model of iPhone have been left behind. Now there are other priorities. I will change when there is something that catches my attention. But above all, that you can pay it without problems and without having to look at the bank account several times.