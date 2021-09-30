Today old android phones will stop working

You can have a very old mobile and see it working without problems, but as time passes, the applications are no longer compatible, it does not allow us to update to the latest version, and little by little its usefulness is reduced.

Even so, the operating system, which will no longer be able to be updated because it is not compatible with the hardware, can continue to resist, with some apps still compatible that make sense of the device.

The problem comes when it is no longer possible to even identify with the Google account on an android mobile. And that is what will happen from today, we will not be able to log into Gingerbread devices with the Google account.

We are talking about Android 2.3.7, released on September 21, 2011, that is, 10 years ago. Google has already warned us, and common sense should have done it as well, but it is still important to be clear that many people continue with their old phones, and that they will not know why everything stops working today.

Phones and apps that will stop working

They will not be able to access applications such as Calendar or Gmail, since it will be necessary to have Android 3.0 or higher (although on smartphones, it will require Ice Cream Sandwich, that is Android 4). Neither will the Google account be managed, nor will it be possible to enjoy services such as sharing google maps and others.

The affected mobiles will be the LG Optimus One, Samsung Galaxy S2 LTE, LG Prada 3.0 (P940), Motorola Fire XT317, Motorola XT532 and some other models that were launched in 2012 and that do not allow updating to a higher android version.