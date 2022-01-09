Today marks 15 years since Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone

Exactly fifteen years ago, on January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs took the stage at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to announce the first iPhone.

It is still possible to remember the event in videos uploaded to YouTube like this, and it is an experience that I recommend to any mobile fan.

This is how Steve Jobs presented the new device:

This is the day I’ve been waiting for two and a half years. Once every so often, a revolutionary product appears that changes everything. And Apple has been – well, first of all, you’re very lucky if you get to work on one of those products during your career. Apple has been very lucky. It has been able to bring some of these products to the world.

1984, we introduced the Macintosh. It wasn’t just Apple that changed. It changed the computer industry completely. In 2001 we introduced the first iPod, not only did it change the way we listen to music, it changed the entire music industry.

Well, today we are going to present three revolutionary products from that category. The first is an iPod with a screen and touch controls. The second is a revolutionary mobile. And the third is an innovative device for communication with the Internet. An iPod, a telephone and an Internet communicator. An iPod, a phone … can you pick it up? They are not three separate devices, we call this device iPhone. Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone and here it is.

He was right. The smartphone revolution started with the iPhone, which put a small personal computer in the hands of millions of people.

In the book “Dogfight: How Apple and Google Went to War and Started a Revolution” it is said that Jobs was very daring to introduce and display the iPhone in January 2007.

Not only was he introducing a new type of phone but he was doing it with a prototype that worked with difficulties. During the presentation, Jobs was able to run the demos without a hitch, and Apple engineers fixed the bugs over the next several months.

Unlike what happens today, the iPhone did not go on sale after a few days, but had to wait until the end of June to get it. The queues that formed at the Apple Stores were incredible.

Queue at the door of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York on June 29, 2007

Fifteen years later, dozens of competitors have emerged, but the iPhone is still in excellent health. The company recently reached $ 3 trillion in stock trading, being the first US company to reach this milestone.

A recent report from Asymco states that Apple has already sold more than 2 billion units of iPhones. According to this report, Apple’s success is based on maintaining the philosophy of its founder, Steve Jobs, who believed that Apple should develop products and functionality that consumers did not know they needed.



