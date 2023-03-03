Today is World Hearing Day: technology can give us (more than) a hand

Today, Friday March 3, is the World Hearing Dayi.e. the World Hearing Day. An anniversary designed to promote awareness, prevention and support regarding hearing loss and deafness. According to WHO data, 430 million people worldwide, or 5% of the world’s population, suffer from disabling hearing loss. Research shows that people with hearing loss can have difficulty conversing with friends and familyrespond to alerts or hear bells and alarms. According to the Ministry of Health in Italy in 2022 there were 7 million people with hearing problems, i.e. 12.1% of the population, a figure that rises to one in three when narrowing the field to the over 65s. And only one in four of those who could benefit from them use a hearing aid, despite the 87% of those who use one say that the appliance has actually improved their quality of life.

- Advertisement - There non-specific technology, that is, all those systems that were not designed to be of support to those with hearing problems, cannot put an end to the difficulties but certainly can lend a hand. The main operating systems for smartphones and tablets, therefore Android and iOS, both contain voice facilities accessibility which can be useful to mitigate this kind of difficulty, but the feeling is that Apple has worked a little better over the years to meet the needs of those with hearing problems. Apple and Aramco, it’s head to head: boom in the oil market, down the tech If on smartphones and tablets we can also discuss who is better equipped, on smartwatches for example Apple is undoubtedly ahead if only because the Apple Watch turns 8 this year and watchOS, its operating system, is already in version number 9. Google is further behind: first smartwatch a few months ago, while Wear OS is in its third generation. In short, the Apple ecosystem, understood as a fleet of devices and operating systems, still seems to be a step forward for the moment. So here are some of the functions for the hearing health (those that help monitor and protect it), and various functions for accessibility (those that can instead support those who have already lost part of their hearing).

HEARING HEALTH

Apple Watch: Noise app The app Noise of Apple Watch does a very simple thing: it uses i microphones to measure the decibels of the surrounding environment. When the average noise level exceeds the daily time limit set by the World Health Organization to avoid potential hearing damage, the watch sends a notification. To turn on notifications: open the app watch on iPhones

section Noise

noise threshold

leave on No if you do not want notifications of this type, otherwise select decibels and times beyond which you would like a notification - Advertisement - Same thing, if you prefer, you can do it directly from Apple Watch: Settings

Noise

Noise notifications. AirPods: Adaptive Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes The mode Adaptive transparency on second generation AirPods Pro is capable of attenuating, of dynamically reduce the volume of louder ambient noises, helping to protect your hearing on your daily commute. For longer periods of time in noisy environments the Active noise cancellation. The Noise app on Apple Watch can also notify you in real time of ambient noise reduction while wearing AirPods Pro in Adaptive transparency or with Active noise cancellation.

To activate Transparency adaptive: open Settings on iPhones

tap on name of the AirPods

finally activate the mode Adaptive transparency. - Advertisement - For active noise cancellation: open Settings on iPhones

tap on name of the AirPods

finally activate the Noise cancellation. iPhone and Apple Watch: Hearing health If you listen to headphones at high volumes long enough to cause potential hearing impairment, iPhone and Apple Watch may automatically send a notification suggesting that you moderate the volume. Also, after receiving the notification, the volume will automatically be set lower than the previous time the next time you wear the headphones. To set Hearing health: open Settings on iPhones

tap on Sounds and haptic feedback

then up Hearing health

finally up Reduce loud sounds.

HEARING ACCESSIBILITY

Customize the headset to suit your needs Headphone adjustments allows you to customize the sound of supported Apple and Beats headphones to fit your hearing needs. For example, it is possible to amplify soft sounds or attenuate certain sound frequencies, and if you already have an audiogram you can import it from a sheet or a PDF. If not, you will be able to proceed with a series of listening test which allow you to set up to nine unique profiles based on your sound preferences. The section of the iPhone to “sew the audio on” is at: Settings

Accessibility

Audio and visual effects

Headphone adjustments. Amplify conversations with AirPods When having a conversation in a noisy environment, Amplifying conversations on AirPods Pro can help to perceive the interlocutor’s voice more clearly. Amplifying conversations it uses the device’s machine learning to detect and amplify certain sounds, such as that of a person speaking from across a crowded room. To try it, just wear the AirPods and then go to: Settings

Accessibility

Audio and visual effects

Headphone adjustments

Transparency mode

active Custom transparency mode And Amplifying conversations. Live Listen: iPhone and iPad as “microphones” for AirPods Through Live listeningiPhone or iPad can act as a “microphone” by sending sound to AirPods: it can help for example to better hear someone speaking on the other end in the living roomusing iPhone or iPad as a microphone. To set up and use Live listening with AirPods, beats or hearing aids Made for iPhones first you need to activate the appropriate virtual key in the control center: Settings

Control Center

in Additional Checkslook for Hearing and touch the symbol + in green. To use the feature: open the Control Center dragging your finger down from the top right edge of the screen

touch the key Hearingrecognizable by the stylized ear

then, with your AirPods or compatible headphones on, tap on Live listening

the closer your iPhone or iPad is to the person you’re listening to, the clearer their voice will be. Sound recognition With Sound recognition, iPhones and iPads act as “lookouts” for certain sounds like smoke alarms or doorbells. Then using the intelligence of the device they warn the user with a notification when he thinks he has identified them. It is also possible to “train” the device to listen to the electronic sounds of a certain environment, such as the beeping of kitchen appliances. To activate Sound recognition: going up Settings

then up Accessibility

finally activate Sound recognition.

Opening image credits: toa55.

Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) Amazon 253 € See offer Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (second generation)

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen.) (GPS, 40mm) Galaxy Aluminum Case Smartwatch with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular. Fitness tracker, sleep monitor, accident detection Black Shark patents VR device that aids lip-reading for the hearing-impaired Amazon 269 € See offer Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd gen.) (GPS, 40mm) Galaxy Aluminum Case Smartwatch with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular. Fitness tracker, sleep monitor, accident detection

Apple 2022 iPhone SE (64GB) – Midnight (3rd Generation) Amazon 550 € See offer Amazon Apple 2022 iPhone SE (64GB) – Midnight (3rd Generation)