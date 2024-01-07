Today is the day with the most possibilities of flirting on Tinder and this is the reason

Tinder is, without a doubt, the quintessential dating app in Spain and a multitude of countries. His influence has been such that many other dating applications have copied his famous interface of swiping right and left to indicate that a person likes or dislikes. Even applications that do not have the same purpose have copied the idea.

But the application has not stopped reinventing itself and updating itself, so that dating is not only based on photos and a description that, in many cases, is scarce. You can even recommend profiles to friends if you think the person found may fit with them, whether for a casual encounter or to find a partner with whom to have a long-term relationship.

The use of this type of applications is booming, even in countries like Spain where meeting people in bars with friends or in clubs was the most normal thing. The dating paradigm has evolved, and while many companies have been able to take advantage.

The star day of the year

Today, Sunday, January 7, is the first Sunday of the year. This implies that it is the day when more users use the application, according to Tinder itself. Today is the culminating day of a period that runs from the end of December until Valentine’s Day. In fact, there are millions more messages on the app and tens of millions more likes than ever before.

This Sunday, called by the company “Dating Sunday”, The number of messages and user interest are expected to skyrocket. In fact, in 2023, the number of messages sent globally was 22% higher, and the number of “Likes” was 18.2% higher compared to the rest of the year.

Of course, The fact that there is more movement in the application does not guarantee anything, but it can help you find what you are looking for. To do this, it is a good idea to follow these tips for flirting, as well as do things well, avoiding behaviors such as ghosting. It is also suggested to link applications such as Instagram and Spotify, to show other users what our life and tastes are like.