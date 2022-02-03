Search here...
Tech News

Today is a good day in Cupertino

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Obviously today was a bad day in Menlo Park, but on the contrary, in the Apple offices there must have been quite a few smiles of satisfaction. And it is that, although the focus of the data presented today by Meta has logically fallen on the fact that for the first time in its history Facebook has seen its number of users drop, Mark Zuckerberg has made a statement that points to another problem, and a quite serious one, which the social network faces, and whose responsibility corresponds entirely to Apple.

As we can read in Yahoo Finance!, Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature will cost you $10 billion, that the company will stop entering in its fiscal year of 2022. 10,000 million dollars, we finally have a figure, albeit an approximate one, since Apple released iOS 14.5 last April, and complaints began about the fact that users had within the reach of a single click on their screens the possibility of substantially limiting the tracking.

Read:

Premieres coming to HBO Max in February 2022: all series and movies

From the first moment, Facebook fiercely opposed this measure, although it is true that its arguments were so questionable that they did not fit even its own workers. For months Facebook affirmed that the great victim of Apple’s privacy measure were small businesses, that they would no longer be able to use Facebook’s advertising services with the same level of precision, in terms of targeting, that they had previously enjoyed.

Today is a good day in Cupertino

That Facebook will show itself against the new iOS privacy function was totally understandable and even expected, because after all it affected and directly affects its main source of income, advertising. However, the cynicism shown by the company in stating that Apple’s protection of user privacy mainly affected advertisers, andInstead of openly acknowledging that the interests that were most affected were their own, did not go unnoticed.

Since then, as I said, we have been waiting to find out the impact that this change in Apple’s operating system would have for its devices on Meta accounts, then Facebook. Now Zuckerberg has finally given us an official fact about it, and without a doubt the puncture of the company’s shares has also had to do with this data. That is why, as I said at the beginning, and even more so taking into account the animosity that Zuckerberg has had against Apple for a long time, today must have been a day in which many smiles must have been seen in Cupertino. And I think they are well deserved.

Previous articleVevo already has a dedicated app for Android TV and Google TV
Next articleMicrosoft has a new way to test experimental features in Windows
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Microsoft has a new way to test experimental features in Windows

The Microsoft team announced that there will be changes to how experimental features are tested in Windows 11...
Tech News

Today is a good day in Cupertino

Obviously today was a bad day in Menlo Park, but on the contrary, in the Apple offices there...
Android

Vevo already has a dedicated app for Android TV and Google TV

Vevo, the service that has the largest catalog of music videos on the Internet, is coming to the...
Apps

Vevo comes to Google TV and Android TV with its new themed channels to watch music videos 24 hours a day

The world's leading music video network I see has launched its official application for devices with...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.