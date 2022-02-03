Today is a good day in Cupertino

Obviously today was a bad day in Menlo Park, but on the contrary, in the Apple offices there must have been quite a few smiles of satisfaction. And it is that, although the focus of the data presented today by Meta has logically fallen on the fact that for the first time in its history Facebook has seen its number of users drop, Mark Zuckerberg has made a statement that points to another problem, and a quite serious one, which the social network faces, and whose responsibility corresponds entirely to Apple.

As we can read in Yahoo Finance!, Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature will cost you $10 billion, that the company will stop entering in its fiscal year of 2022. 10,000 million dollars, we finally have a figure, albeit an approximate one, since Apple released iOS 14.5 last April, and complaints began about the fact that users had within the reach of a single click on their screens the possibility of substantially limiting the tracking.

From the first moment, Facebook fiercely opposed this measure, although it is true that its arguments were so questionable that they did not fit even its own workers. For months Facebook affirmed that the great victim of Apple’s privacy measure were small businesses, that they would no longer be able to use Facebook’s advertising services with the same level of precision, in terms of targeting, that they had previously enjoyed.

That Facebook will show itself against the new iOS privacy function was totally understandable and even expected, because after all it affected and directly affects its main source of income, advertising. However, the cynicism shown by the company in stating that Apple’s protection of user privacy mainly affected advertisers, andInstead of openly acknowledging that the interests that were most affected were their own, did not go unnoticed.

Since then, as I said, we have been waiting to find out the impact that this change in Apple’s operating system would have for its devices on Meta accounts, then Facebook. Now Zuckerberg has finally given us an official fact about it, and without a doubt the puncture of the company’s shares has also had to do with this data. That is why, as I said at the beginning, and even more so taking into account the animosity that Zuckerberg has had against Apple for a long time, today must have been a day in which many smiles must have been seen in Cupertino. And I think they are well deserved.