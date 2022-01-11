Today, for the first time in history, there is a man alive with the heart of a whole pig beating inside him.

His name is David Bennett, he is 57 years old and until just a few weeks ago he was completely evicted. In fact, three days after a team from the Medical Center of the University of Maryland (USA) transplanted the genetically modified pig organ still no guarantees that everything will be fine. However, three days in an operation as risky as this is many days.

“It was either dying or doing this transplant. I want to live. I know there is one option in a billion, but it is my last option, ”Bennett explained the day before the surgery. And he was right, his health was deteriorating rapidly and, not being a candidate for a standard transplant, the intervention (experimental as it was) had become his last hope.

The world of transplants, in suspense

Y, so far, it has been a success. It is still too early to know if the operation will really work in the medium-long term, but the main concern (immediate rejection) has already been overcome. According to the latest report from the American hospital, Bennett was recovering and breathing on his own; although all. However, if the operation is successful we will be facing a giant leap in the world of transplants. For decades, the main problem we’ve had has been organ shortages – but if gene editing can eliminate rejection problems, that problem will vanish completely.

At the end of last year, United Therapeutics (the same company behind this heart) and a team of surgeons from NYU Langone Health in New York succeeded in transplanting the first pig kidney. The case of the heart was much more complex and was not expected so soon. It’s more, just it has been possible because the North American FDA authorized the intervention “for compassionate use” in the face of Bennett’s near death.

All that remains is to wait, learn and cross your fingers. The genetic revolution in the world of transplants is getting closer every day and that, despite all the ethical and medical problems that it will entail, is exceptional news.

Image | Tanya pro