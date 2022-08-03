“Toda la sangre”: the police thriller made in Mexico already has a release date

After launching this year miss 89the first Mexican original series made by StarzPlaynow the streaming service is getting ready to launch all the bloodhis new production with Aaron Diaz Y Ana Brenda Contreras and that will premiere the next September 15. Prior to the premiere of this Mexican fiction, the service d new images of this series in which it is seen Diaz Y Contreras in his characters, he as the reporter Single house and she as the lieutenant Mondragonwho will take the lead roles in this action-packed crime mystery thriller.

all the blood follow Single housea tabloid reporter who joins forces with Lt. Edith Mondragon and with Elise (Yoshira Escarraga), a local anthropologist, with the aim of deciphering a series of murders that have shocked the country. Together they travel the City chasing a ritual murderer whose peculiarity is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices. The series is based on the best-selling novels by the Mexican author Bernard Esquinca.

Aaron Díaz returned to Mexico to work on this project. (StarzPlay)

Aaron Diazwho for some years has lived in USAReturn to Mexico just to film this project since he explained that it was a story he had been looking to do for several years.

“I had been waiting 10 years for a character that excited me like this, it will be a series with a Mexican touch, we are going to show iconic places of the CDMX since they have not seen each other for a long time, ”he said in a statement.

For its part, Ana Brenda It will be the Lieutenant Mondragon, a policewoman hit by reality and only until she meets Casasola is she able to find meaning in her life and what she should do.

“I really wanted to do something like that. Visually it is spectacular, there are very emblematic ones, but we also got into places that even Mexicans have rarely seen because there is little access to them, ”she said.

The Mexican actor will be a red note reporter who works in Mexico City. (StarzPlay)

Other characters that complement the story is Elise (Yoshira Escarrega), an anthropologist who, realizing the murders, joins Single house to provide an anthropological point of view and pointing out that they are related to the eight Aztec omens, while demystifying the bloody vision that is held about the same culture.

This project will be adapted to a series format and throughout 10 episodes it will narrate a police thriller in which five characters will be involved in the search for the truth behind a series of murders, which are similar to the sacrifices made by the Aztecs.

The Mexican actor said that he had been looking for a project like “Toda la sangre” for ten years. (EFE)

Beside Diaz Y Contrerasis it so Antonio Trejo Sanchez (A day to live), Guadarrama Clementine (Rome), Cynthia Vazquez (love and death), Odysseus Bichir (the lady) Y July Married (Malverde: the patron saint) and is produced by Fremantle Mexico.

The series is directed by internationally acclaimed directors louis prieto (White lines) Y hari-sama (This is not Berlin) and written by Rodrigo Ordonez (The chosen ones), Santiago Rocagliolo (sarita hill), Natalia Mejia (Ungovernable) Y Alexander Gerber Bicecci (José José: The Prince of Song).

