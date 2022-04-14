To use the Rosalía alphabet filter on TikTok

MobileAndroidTech News

Without fear of being wrong, Rosalía is one of the most important artists of the moment in the world of music, and this is especially due to her new album, Motomami, which came out a little less than a month ago and overall it has been monumentally successful.

So much so, that among the various projects and creations of the artist’s fans on social networks, there is someone who has created a new filter that is bursting right now on TikTok, and the theme is about the song «Abcdefg».

As you already know, in said topic Rosalía mentions the complete alphabet, where next to each letter, includes some word that turns out to be special for her. That said, with the new filter users will be able to test their knowledge on this topic in a fun way.

As for how to find this filter within TikTok, fortunately with the latest update of the app on both Android and iOS mobiles, now it is easier to find this content, since simply by clicking on this link you will be immediately sent to the filter itself in the app.

The truth is that this would be the only thing you have to do from your mobile to start enjoying and laughing with this filter. Don’t you know the full lyrics of Abcdefg? Well here you have it:

A high, tall, alien, B. bandit, C coquettish, D of dynamite, AND Expensive, empress, enigma, aware, F by Flux Aeon, G pretty, H deep, I artificial intelligence, J of rider, M motomami, motomami, motomami, motomami, motomami, N from “Don’t even think about it”, EITHER orchid, P patron saint, Q what queen, R of racineta, racineta range, racineta range, yes of sata, T of titanic, OR ultrasound, v for vendetta, W of Willy Colon, of Winterfall too, X from «I’ll clear the X in a moment», Y of yen, of yantas, Z blackberry, or zapateao’, or fox too.

