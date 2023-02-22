To sell files over the Internet, the new cococart option

Selling files over the Internet is becoming more and more common. Illustrators sell their drawings, 3D artists their models to print, writers their books, editors their PDFs…

The problem is that it is not an easy thing to do. Creating an online store requires technical knowledge, and pre-built platforms are often complex.

Cocodrop is now born to facilitate the process. We just have to upload the file we want to sell and put our email to set up the account.

How CocoDrop works

Once we upload the file, a url is created with the address of our store. An example is this: 1677065778083.cococart.co, where I have sold an image for 1 dollar.

To manage that store, I have a link that came to me by email, from where I can customize aesthetic aspects and define the payment methods, credit or debit card.

The options available depend on the plan we pay for. There is a free one in which we will only have to pay the rates proportional to what it sells.

From the panel I can manage the products, since I can include more than one.

As you can see, it is a platform for digital content creators to sell their products without fees. users can upload your files, set prices and start earning money.

The platform seeks to be the fastest and easiest way for content creators to monetize their digital content.

During the launch, some users have praised the simplicity and ease of use of the platform, while others have asked about the profitability of the platform and how it facilitates fair pricing for creators, so it will surely evolve in the coming weeks. .

Certainly a promising tool for digital creators looking to sell their products online.