To save Snapchat videos on your mobile natively

Snapchat It is one of the most used social networks worldwide. and like any other app of this type, there are various functions and tools that can help you do some things in a simple way.

A clear example of this is the Snapchat option that It lets you save videos on your mobile, and this natively. If this is a fact that is of interest to you, read on to find out how to achieve it in a simple way.

Coming into the matter, basically There are two available options you have to save videos on your mobile: the first tries to save them before you upload them to the social network, and the other comes from videos that are already published.

Both options have their specific method to do it, and it is best to have your Snapchat app as updated as possible. so as not to suffer any inconvenience. Now, without much more to add, let’s go through these procedures.

So you can save Snapchat videos when they are already published

– Open the Snapchat application and enter your username (upper left corner of the screen).

– In the tab of storiesclick on the three gray dots that are located in the upper right part of the story in question.

– Click on Keep.

– Check in your gallery to see if the video was finally downloaded correctly.

This is how Snapchat videos that you have not published yet are saved

– Enter the Snapchat app.

– Once you have the video that you will upload to your stories ready, you will have to press the button with a down arrow that you can see in the lower left part of the screen.

– When you have done it, wait until it is displayed Saved! and ready.

As you may have noticed, both procedures turn out to be quite simple and intuitive for anyone, which means that it really will not take you more than 5 minutes to carry out these methods. In case you want to save any video from third parties, unfortunately this cannot be done natively, due to user privacy issues.