To remove unwanted elements from photos and images in seconds

A new completely free online tool has arrived that allows you to remove all those elements that you do not want to have in an image or photo.

Is about Image Cleaneralso known as ImgCleaner, which through the use of the latest Artificial Intelligence technology, users will be able to indicate by masking those elements that they wish to eliminate from their images.



- Advertisement -

These elements can be people, texts, scratches, watermarks, among others, where it will be enough to upload images or photos available in JPG or PNG, and generate masks over them through the simple customizable brush that you will find in the interface.

Generated the masks on the elements to be eliminated, Now you only have to press the delete button to generate a copy, maintaining the original quality, in which all the elements indicated by the masks are eliminatedbeing able to download the results on the computers or devices from which this tool has been accessed.

In this sense, it is also necessary that the uploaded images are of sufficient quality, since otherwise, as in photos with little clarity or taken in low lighting conditions, the Artificial Intelligence technology will have difficulties to work, and the results they will not be optimal.

The users They will be able to use this service completely free of charge, without the need for a user account, where they will simply have to drag and drop the image or navigate to its location on the computer or device, later going to the interface of the tool for creating of masks on those elements to eliminate.

- Advertisement -

In this way, it will no longer be necessary to use complex and expensive applications such as Adobe Photoshop, which has a fairly similar AI tool, where it will be enough to open the browser, go to the website of this tool and carry out the process on the image. or desired images.

In this regard, there are many AI functions available in Photoshop but it is also true that part of these functions also exist through similar AI technologies in independent tools that we can find on the web.

Image Cleaner states on its home page that the images used will be removed from their servers within a maximum period of 24 hoursso there is no collection of images, something that could turn off more than one in case you want to upload personal photos.

- Advertisement -

Link: Image Cleaner