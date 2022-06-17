To record, translate and transcribe Zoom and Google Meet meetings

If you have a lot of meetings on Zoom and Google Meet, and sometimes you need translation of what is being said, pay attention to this application.

It’s tl;dv, and it works with a Chrome extension for Google Meet and a Mac program for Zoom.

With a free version that allows you to transcribe an unlimited number of videos, and a payment option for those who also want to record them, today is the launch of tl;dv for Zoomsince tl;dv for Google Meet was released in 2021.

Sometimes we need more time to contextualize each important point of view of a live meeting, so in many cases the ideal is to record it, transcribe it and read it calmly. That is really necessary when there are a lot of calls or we need to take minutes of the meeting. Being able to convert the video to text, translated into our language, can help us save a lot of time.

The new Mac app for Zoom includes:

– Video record Zoom (and Google Meets) with one click

– Transcribe the conversation in more than 20 languages ​​(unlimited, even in the free plan)

– Link the meeting minutes to the recording and transcript as we write

– Share the minutes of the meetings, fully contextualized, in our favorite collaboration tool such as Notion, GDocs, Slack or Salesforce,…

They are now working to include word search in meetings, group recordings and automations and integrations with CRMs.

You can test the platform at tldv.io