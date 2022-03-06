To get the Disney Pixar filter on Snapchat

Filters within social networks are much more relevant than many of us may think. Whenever there is a trend about something fun and interesting in the world, It does not take too long for a user to have created a filter on the subject on social networks.

In fact, one of the most famous filters on Snapchat has to do with a fun theme and accepted by almost every person on the planet: Disney Pixar animated characters.

This filter really was a trend a few months ago, where it even stood out on Instagram, although the main impact was on the Snapchat network, to which it belongs. Basically, this augmented reality lens will give you the appearance of an authentic Toy Story character, Brave or one of the famous Pixar animated films.

Precisely, said company ensures that this filter has been used by hundreds of millions of people, so it is very likely that you have seen it before. Well, like all Snapchat lenses, these are in one place and it is very easy to find whatever you are looking for, so without much more to add, let’s go through the steps to achieve it.

How to get the Disney Pixar filter in the Snapchat app

– Enter from your iOS or Android device to the Snapchat app.

– Once inside, locate the icon Filters at the bottom right, right next to the take photos button.

– Click on the magnifying glass symbol to search for specific lenses.

– In the top search bar, type Cartoon 3D Style.

– Choose the filter and take all the photos and videos you want.

When you have completed all these steps, it will be time for fun with one of the most striking filters on the social network, and that is The good graphics that this AR lens presents cannot be overlooked. Now tell us, do you now see your resemblance to any animated character from the movies?