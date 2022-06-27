To get photos with a true 3D effect on Android mobiles

Do you like to take 3D photos from your mobile and want to improve your technique? Well, it is known that each type of photography has its trickincluding those with a 3D effect, although this does not really mean that it is complicated.

In reality, it turns out to be even simpler than you think, and since it couldn’t be any other way, below we will show you some apps that have the purpose getting that 3D effect on your photos from an Android mobileso let’s go for it.

Phogy

We start this list with Phogy, an application with more than 5 million downloads in the Play Store and that It is used to add three-dimensional effects to your photographs.all in a very simple and intuitive way.

The promise of the app is that your photos will no longer remain static while you use its tools, which will allow you adjust photo motion sensitivityoriginate GIFs, use different filters, among other things that are divided into a free version and a paid version.

loopsie

Loopsie is another of the best-known apps in the category, and from this you can take photos that have a real movement effect so that they seem to come out of the screen. Basically, what you have to do is press and hold the button to take the photos for a few seconds, and then move your finger by the areas of the screen where you want the 3D effect to be seen.

It doesn’t have much science what you should do and therefore the app is quite simple to useNow all you have to do is save it and start sharing your creations on social networks.

Wobble

In case you don’t know him, Wobble is an Android mobile app that has different effects that manage to give movement, so to speak, to any image you want. Using the technique of cinemagraphy and other tools, Wobble allows your photos have the most suitable 3D effect, not to mention that you can also add music and other issues, all for free.