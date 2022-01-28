To find free, high-quality logos to use in commercial projects

Coming up with the right logo for a given project can sometimes be quite frustrating. To streamline the work of graphic designers, now comes Logo To Use, a new platform for designers that hosts more than 120 million high-quality logos (SVG) contributed through the contributions of other designers around the world.

Its developers point out that Logo To Use is to logos what Unsplash is to images. The interesting thing about this platform is that designers can find the perfect logo for their work, being able to use it completely free of charge for both their personal projects and projects for commercial purposes.



To do this, the license allows:

– All logos are free to download and use.

– Commercial and non-commercial purposes

– No prior permission from the designer is needed for download.

What is not allowed is that the logos can be sold “without significant modification”, nor can a compilation of photos of the logos be made to offer them in a similar or alternative service.

To find the right logo, designers will find different categories to choose from: colored, black/dark, white/light, and precious, and 3D logos will also be added later.

And speaking of the future, Logo To Use will also have plugins to work with these logos directly on other platforms focused on creativity.

There is no doubt that designers will be able to save time with this platform, and even if they have unused logos, they can also upload them to it for others to use in their projects.

And the goal is:

Our goal is to help designers streamline their work by making it easy for them to find high-quality free logos for their web designs, mockups, and other placeholders—you name it.

With Logo To Use:

Designers can take the burden of finding alternative and temporary logos for their projects off their shoulders.

It is one more design resource that graphic designers can use to speed up their workflows in their different projects.

Link: Logo To Use