To download stories from other Instagram accounts on your mobile

It has happened to all of us that, while we see a story within Instagram, we feel like be able to download it to be able to see it latereven when the person who owns said story has deleted it.

In case you want to save then some interesting topic that you have seen in a storyyou can do it easily and quickly, although not through native Instagram methods.

The reality is that, at least to date, Instagram for user privacy issues and other legal issues, does not allow people to download stories from other accounts. However, this does not mean that it cannot be carried out as such, and this is because there are different options created by third parties to download this content to your mobile.

Applications and different web pages are the main options to download stories from other accounts. So, if you have an Android mobile and you are interested in knowing how to do this from there, then we will show you the process you must follow.

How to download Instagram stories from an Android mobile

From Android terminals, one of the best options is to download an app specialized in this subject, and the app that we can recommend from here is the one from this link. This application currently has more than 10 million downloadsin addition to an outstanding general opinion, so it is undoubtedly an alternative that can be worth it.

What you must do to give this app the correct use is that first, when you find a story within Instagram, press on the three points that are in the upper right and then in the tab copy link.

Once you have done this, you can go to enter the app that you just downloaded (it will appear with the name of IG Downloader) and press on the gray button on the left which indicates paste link. After this action, click on the blue button that is shown on the right side and that says Download.

Now click on the download symbol that appears in the upper right corner, then click on the three points that appear next to the story you downloaded and, finally, select the place where you want to save said material, that is, to your gallery or Google Photos, for example. When you have done this, you will see that the story you downloaded is already stored on your mobile.