To create textures using Artificial Intelligence

By Brian Adam
texturas gratis.jpg
Searching for textures on the Internet is as old as the Internet itself. I still remember in the 90’s looking for textures in Netscape, files that would help me in the graphic projects that some clients carried out with Autocad.

Time has been changing, there are platforms specialized in textures, and others that have used AI to create random files with a specific look.

Today I will introduce you to one of the latter category, a web application capable of generating millions of unique textures. We just have to put what we are looking for, and let the intelligent engine do its job.

It is withpoly.com, a website that has a category of textures and a search engine. When we put a texture in the text field, it offers us images so that we can choose which one we want to download, all of them created at the moment, no stock photos.

texture finder

Poly bills itself as a web tool for generating AI design assets, including textures, graphics, icons, sprites, and more. The result is a list of unlimited customizable creative resources, with the possibility, in the Pro option, to obtain 4K UHD and with a commercial license.

Its creators say that designers often spend hundreds of hours searching for the right assets, or creating them from scratch, often ending up with generic stock photos that lack originality, with licenses that limit their scope of use.

The AI ​​is homegrown, so Poly helps designers get unlimited customizable, hi-res, commercially licensed creative assets, and will feature plugins for every designer’s favorite tools (Figma, Canva, etc.) so they can finish their full cycle in hours instead of days.

At the moment they have already released the texture module, more modules are expected in the coming months.

