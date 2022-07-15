To create an avatar and sell it as NFT, if you want

There are many options to create avatars, dozens of websites and applications designed so that our social network profile is unique.

We can make it look like a character from the simpsons, or create a minecraft-style one… these options have existed for many years, and today a new one has been born.

[mb_related_posts1]

This is avamake.com, a solution that allows us to create avatars with thousands and thousands of combinations, and that we can use both to illustrate our profile and to create a collection and sell it in NFT, just like those monkeys who smoke and they wear hats.

AvaMaker is presented as a new online tool that helps to create our own cartoon avatar, being possible to create thousands of different avatar images just by clicking on the “Randomize” button.

It has 4 different styles, but they are already working on more options. At the moment we can select different components such as eyes, clothes, eyebrows, mouth, nose and hair to generate quite different results, being possible to change the color of different components.

The created avatars can be downloaded as PNG or SVG, in full resolution, which is why it could be an excellent NFT creator. Once done, we can upload the avatar image to opensea.io and wait for someone to buy it (you never know).