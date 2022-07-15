HomeTech NewsTo create an avatar and sell it as NFT, if you want

To create an avatar and sell it as NFT, if you want

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
nft creator.jpg
nft creator.jpg
- Advertisement -

There are many options to create avatars, dozens of websites and applications designed so that our social network profile is unique.

We can make it look like a character from the simpsons, or create a minecraft-style one… these options have existed for many years, and today a new one has been born.

[mb_related_posts1]

This is avamake.com, a solution that allows us to create avatars with thousands and thousands of combinations, and that we can use both to illustrate our profile and to create a collection and sell it in NFT, just like those monkeys who smoke and they wear hats.

AvaMaker is presented as a new online tool that helps to create our own cartoon avatar, being possible to create thousands of different avatar images just by clicking on the “Randomize” button.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

It has 4 different styles, but they are already working on more options. At the moment we can select different components such as eyes, clothes, eyebrows, mouth, nose and hair to generate quite different results, being possible to change the color of different components.

The created avatars can be downloaded as PNG or SVG, in full resolution, which is why it could be an excellent NFT creator. Once done, we can upload the avatar image to opensea.io and wait for someone to buy it (you never know).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

EU to target Russian gold in next round of sanctions over Ukraine war

The European Commission on Friday proposed that imports of Russian gold be included in...
Smart Gadgets

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, a new smartwatch with a large screen and better autonomy

Lately, Amazfit does not stop presenting new smart watches with which to further...
Tech News

The price of Intel processors could go up by the end of the year, will other components also go up?

Asian sources assure that Intel has notified its main clients of a future price...
Apps

WhatsApp audio lovers are in luck with the new feature that will reach the states

In recent days, WhatsApp has added the option to pixelate in its...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.