Tech News

To create a PayPal account and make payments online easily

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

PayPal today is still, worldwide, one of the most important online payment systems in the world. This, even taking into account the growth that the topic of cryptocurrencies has had, which are now more relevant than ever.

And it is that despite the fact that cryptos monopolize a lot of the attention of the financial sector, PayPal is still a platform that offers you a wide range of payment possibilities, in addition to the fact that it turns out to be of easy access and understanding for most people.

Read:

How to delete a pack of ‘stickers’ in WhatsApp

For this reason, you may be thinking of creating an account within that company, so if that is your intention and you are interested in doing it easily and quickly, you can continue reading this guide to see how easy it will be for you to open an account. apart from that You will not last more than 10 minutes doing the whole process.

PayPal and creating an account

First of all, you must bear in mind that PayPal as such is not a bank account, since technically what it does is take the data from the one that is your account, so that you can then pay wherever you are. without having to give anyone your banking information.

Clarified the previous point, it remains to say that to start creating your PayPal account you must enter its official website, from where you will be able to observe a little more closely the various options and everything that its payment system has to offer.

The first thing will be to click on the yellow button that says Create free accountto then be able to select the option of Personal account, basically because that would be your case. After this, it is necessary and mandatory that you indicate your telephone number to continue with the process, and so that you can receive a code that you must then fill in on the screen.

For the next step, you will have to indicate your email, name, surname and finally the password that your account will carry. By the way, it is worth reminding you that Said data must be real and your own. After this point, you will arrive at a new window where you will be asked to indicate your nationality, date of birth, address, postal code, city and province in which you live, in addition to accepting the terms and conditions.

Read:

Requirements that an SSD must meet to work with PS5

When you have pressed the blue button Accept and create accountthe platform will send you an email to the email you previously indicated so that you can confirm the account. Being inside that file, just click on the blue button Confirm email address.

You will reappear on the PayPal page to write the password that you decided a few minutes ago, and then click on Confirm my email. Now as for the form of payment, choose either a credit/debit card or a bank account. Take a minute to complete this process regardless of the payment method you have chosen, although they are still very easy to complete.

After this point, you will finally be on the home screen of your new PayPal account. Now you can start exploring this new world and interact with all the tools to be able to buy online, make or receive money transfers and many others, which also turn out to be very intuitive and are designed to be understood by the general public.

Previous articleKnow the malware that infects your PC and read your email after 30 minutes
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

To create a PayPal account and make payments online easily

PayPal today is still, worldwide, one of the most important online payment systems in the world. This, even...
Tech News

Know the malware that infects your PC and read your email after 30 minutes

There are so many threats lurking in the cyber world today that it's hard to keep up with...
Apps

Samsung ends the Galaxy Note when the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Communication

A guide to know how to pay with your mobile in 2022

Now more than ever, mobile devices make it easy to accomplish all kinds of tasks and actions that...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.