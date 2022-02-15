To create a mind map for free on the Internet

Mind maps have helped us for many years to make our ideas clear, to better establish our objectives without forgetting all the details, to make project summaries and to improve the productivity of a work group.

We can use several techniques, but all of them are based on the same idea: define the bases of an idea, grouping them to know what depends on what, thus helping to create a project with a defined timeline.

There are many mental map applications, so many that we even have a category dedicated to them, and today we are going to talk about Zen Mind Mapa free solution worth highlighting.

Available at www.zenflowchart.com/mind-map-maker, it is version 2.0 of a web platform that has always boasted of being 100% free forever, with no hidden costs.

The users of the app are students, educators, and people who work with non-profit projects, and that’s what makes them not intend to charge them, since their main product, Zen Flowchart, is generating enough profit to allow them to do this.

In this new version they have included the possibility of adding notes to the created maps and adding connections between nodes, although they have also made improvements to the group editing system.

We only have to create the first map and add nodes in the work panel, all in a fairly minimalist environment to avoid distractions. It is even possible to add emojis, and of course, invite other people to collaborate on the same mind map with us, which makes it ideal for group work at school.

At the bottom of their page are several examples of what can be done, styling and formatting the different branches to add personality to the map we’ve decided to create.