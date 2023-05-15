To check if any third party or stranger has entered your Instagram account

In these times when we spend so much of our lives online, it’s more important than ever keep our personal information and social media accounts secure.

And speaking of social networks, Instagram does everything possible to keep its users safe. However, you never know who might be trying to access your account without your knowledge.

Fortunately, there are ways to detect if someone has entered your Instagram account without your permission. Here’s how to do it.

Check your recent activities

instagram allows you to see all recent activities on your account. From the main menu, go to your profile and tap on the three lines icon in the top right corner. Then go into Setting and, at the bottom, access the option to login activity.

Here you can see all the devices that have logged into your account, as well as the location and time of the last activity. If you see something suspicious, someone may have broken into your account without your permission.

Check your emails

If someone has tried to access your Instagram account, you may have received an email from Instagram notifying you that someone tried to change your password or registration email. If you receive such an email and you haven’t made any changes to your account, someone may have tried to access your account without your permission.

change your password

If you suspect that someone has accessed your Instagram account without your permission, the best thing to do is immediately change your password. Make sure you create a strong password that includes uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Also, do not share your password with anyone and do not use the same password for multiple accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is an additional security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your Instagram account. If someone tries to access your account from an unrecognized device, you will receive a security code on your phone that you will need to enter to confirm your identity. To enable two-factor authentication, go to Setting and enters Security. Then and as the last step, activate the option of Two Factor Authentication.