To change your username on your Discord servers

Discord is known to is one of the most famous communication platforms today, being used by users mainly in the area of ​​video games and cryptocurrencies, for example.

Well, if you are aware of this service and use it repeatedly, you should know that within the servers you appear with a username chosen by you. In case you want to change it on each server separately, This is something that can be done easily, and today we will be talking about it.

First of all, it is important to clarify that currently you can change your username separately, that is, on each server you want to do so. Having this point clear now, it also remains to comment that these name changes can be carried out both from your mobile device, as from a computer, so you can be calm in that aspect.

This is a fairly easy setup, although it is slightly hidden. For this reason, if what you have read so far is of interest to you and you want to start changing your name within the network quickly, this is what you should do to achieve it.

So you can change your name on the Discord servers from your mobile

– Enter the Discord app and locate the server on which you want to change your name in the left bar.

– Locate yourself in the three points that are shown on the upper right.

– Once this is done, press on Edit server profile.

– Once here, click on Nickname and choose the new name you want to assign to yourself.

– Click on Keep and ready.

In case you want to make that change from a computer instead of a mobile, You can easily do it by following these instructions:

– Log in to your Discord from the computer.

– Locate the server on which you want to change your name in the left bar.

– Click on the small arrow that is shown next to the server and click on Edit server profile.

– In the part of server profileput the name you want on the space of Nickname.