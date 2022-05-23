To change the battery of an AirTag in a simple and uncomplicated way

The AirTags they have not stopped monopolizing the covers of websites and social networks on the Internet, and it is from there that new stories are reported every day about how they have helped to find a lost dog, missing keys or a stolen backpack, just to give a few examples of the many that exist.

Something remarkable about these small devices created by those from Cupertino is that their battery should last more than a year, fact that Apple itself assuresalthough of course it can last less than that.

Well, like any other battery that provides energy to an electrical device, this can be spent sooner or later than expectedand the AirTag battery itself is no exception.

To be more specific as to the battery model that is inside the device, It is a button battery model CR2032that according to information from Apple, the duration of these may vary according to the various conditions of use, the place where the AirTag is located and even the manufacturer of the battery, which is completely normal.

In addition to this point, we must emphasize the fact that Apple indicates that these are not rechargeable, which means that once their useful life has ended, it will be time to change them. Now, if your AirTag’s battery has already reached this point, you should also know that this is exchanged in an extremely easy waywhich we will be teaching you next.

– Hold your AirTag and turn the metal plate, specifically counterclockwise.

– Let it rise by itself and separate it.

– Turn the battery upside down and remove it.

– Now place the new battery which, as we mentioned previously, must be a CR2032 button battery (you can get these at practically any store and they are cheap).

– Make sure that it has the positive facing upwards and then put the metal plate back to close.

– To finish, allow the 3 tabs to seat correctly on the AirTag and turn clockwise to seal the device.

