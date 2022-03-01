Search here...
TM6 Black Limited Edition, the most exclusive version of Thermomix

By: Brian Adam

Date:

For a few years, Thermomix kitchen robots have undergone a great technological evolution. The German company Vorwerk today announced the new TM6 Black Limited Editionan exclusive version of the TM6 that they released a couple of years ago in black and packed with extras.

The new one TM6 Black Limited Edition includes all the features that have made the base model such a success, plus adds news such as the knife cover accessory, peeler and extras such as a carrying bag, the TM6 Black cutting board, two premium aprons and an exclusive “Todo al negro” cookbook. The taste of color.

  • Screen: 6.8-inch color touch
  • Materials: 2.2 liter capacity stainless steel mainframe, integrated heating system and temperature sensor; high quality plastic cup compatible with food preparation
  • Motor: reluctance (maintenance free) and 500 W
  • Speed: continuously adjustable from 40 to 10,700 revolutions per minute
  • Consumption energetic: 1,500W maximum
  • Cable: 1 meter long (220-240V 50/60 Hz)
  • Dimensions: 34.1 x 32.6 x 32.6 cm (excluding Varoma)
  • Weight: 7.95kg
  • connectivity: Wifi
  • Others: Electronic motor protection to prevent overload and overheating

The TM6 allows novice cooks to prepare dishes of all kinds thanks to the “Guided Cooking” experience: using the built-in touch screen, the device weighs and performs each preparation step automatically. Of course it includes Wi-Fi connectivity to have access to more than 70,000 prescriptions and receive frequent software updates that optimize and improve the functionality of your device.

How to buy the Thermomix TM6 Black Limited Edition

The new TM6 Black Limited Edition is available from today through the Vorwerk sales network and in physical stores in Seville and Bilbao. The official price of this edition is 1,299 euros.

More information | vorwerk

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

