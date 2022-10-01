Tivify, now also available for those who do not have or want a user account

A little over a year ago we echoed that the platform, which makes it easy to watch DTT television channels and access content from streaming platforms to which you are subscribed from the same application, inaugurated its free modality.

With a simple free user account, there was already access to 80 television channels in Spain (for any user in the European Union), in addition to 60 hours of recording in the cloud (for certain channels), as well as limited access to the last 7 days of the content of RTVE and regional television channels and program restart and control functions.



Giving facilities to all

This made it easier for more users to access their favorite TV content even if they can’t be in front of their TV screens. Now they go a step further by eliminating the requirement of having a free account to use their service, although who access without a user account will not have all the benefits compared to those who do have one.

Those who access without an account will have access to more than 90 free channels of Tivify Free, in addition to having at their fingertips the functions of channel selection (reset, playback control or access to the programming of the last week), in addition to the news and recommendations related to programming.

Those who continue to choose access through free accounts, they will also have access to regional and local channels depending on the postal code indicated, 60 hours of personal space to record programs from Free plan channels, have access to said programs for 30 daysand the possibility of upgrading the free account to any of the payment options, with access to more content and more features.

Users will be able to access Tivify without the need for a free user account both on your favorite devices and directly through the web through the address www.tivify.tv, having a simple interface to facilitate the selection of what you want to see.

Tivify has become an option for watching DTT channels from anywhere and on any device, despite the fact that mobile phones may not always be the best option for watching TV channels and other multimedia content.

