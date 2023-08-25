“Titan”: This is supposedly the new color of the iPhone 15 Pro

- Advertisement -

Apple ‘s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are causing quite a stir, mostly because it’s been announced that they’ll no longer be made out of stainless steel, but out of the more robust titanium. This change of material not only means greater strength, but also brings a refreshing change to the color selection.

Gold, an iconic color for many iPhone enthusiasts, will no longer feature in the iPhone 15 Pro range. Instead, there will be a new, sophisticated shade speculated to be called ‘Titanium Grey’. Like 9to5MacAs reported by , this shade bridges the gap between the lighter silver/white and the more intense space black or graphite tones.

Titan Gray is already gaining popularity among Apple lovers. One user, commenting on a previous 9to5Mac post, mentioned the possibility of upgrading their device ahead of schedule due to this new hue. He said: “I think the gray with titanium is nice enough to upgrade this year.”

Another notable change in the color palette is the dark blue finish, which will replace the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple. Since Apple has consistently introduced special colors like Pacific Blue and Sierra Blue for a generation in the past, fans are eagerly awaiting the unique name for the dark blue Titanium finish.

The entire iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will be available in a variety of colors including black, green, blue, yellow and pink. With this diverse range of colors, Apple ensures that it caters to the diverse tastes of its global clientele.

The tech community is eagerly awaiting the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 family, which is expected on September 12th. The exact date should be confirmed soon, with predictions ranging from August 29th to September 5th. The closer the date gets, the greater the tension in the Apple community.