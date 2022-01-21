Tired of the notch on your mobile? Turn him into Batman with this app

Today the vast majority of mobiles have the front camera in a notch or hole. Whatever the case, the result is the same: a part of the screen is “hidden” and instead you have the lens. If you are already bored with the matter, you can customize decorate your notch with designs with the Notch Design app.

Unlike other apps like Nacho Notch, the idea is not to hide the notch, but to enhance it with designs. Since you have something on display, why not have a more interesting design than a circle? Why not the Batman logo?

Decorate your notch or piercing

In Android you can customize everything: change the wallpaper, the icons, the launcher and a long, long etcetera. One more thing you can customize is notch design or perforation. Not inside it, of course, but around it.

All you need is to install Notch Design and grant it the permission to display on top of other apps, required for obvious reasons. The permission allows the decoration to stay in place when switching between apps and even when switching to landscape mode. It is an advantage over more common solutions, such as wallpapers that hide the notch or perforation.

The app needs permission to be displayed on top

Notch Design is a complete and functional application, although not extremely easy to use. Basically, you will need to carry out several steps. The first of all is to activate the design with Change Notch Design. It is also recommended that you choose the type of notch of your mobile, to choose between holes or notch, on both sides or centered.

Then it’s time to play Choose Notch Design Y choose the design what do you want to apply There are several funky options including superhero logos, assorted circular decorations, and lots of batman logos. Initially they won’t fit exactly, so you’ll need to adjust their position and size from the settings (Height Y Width for size and Position X Y PositionY for position).

The app includes several designs, although it takes some skill to adjust them

Interestingly, some of the designs do not hide or decorate the notch or perforation, but instead allow you to add more “fake” lenses to your screen. That is, if you want you can put on a virtual perforated dual camera extra on your screen. We don’t judge you.

The app is free, but it will play a video ad for you every time you choose a layout. If you like the invention, you can pay 2.29 euros for the Pro version and forget about the ads. Otherwise, the invention, while totally unnecessary, It works well.