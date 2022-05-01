Tired of Google Maps? 6 tricks to get more out of…

We have no doubt: apple maps have improved notably in recent times, especially in countries like the United States or Spain. We are sure that many users have thought about making the leap to this option, but they probably doubt that Apple’s alternative can replace other applications that have been in the sector for many years, such as Google Maps. In this article we will tell you what the most striking functions of this application are so that you can evaluate for yourself to what extent it is worth it. In addition, we include a brief reflection in which we analyze if it really is up to the competition or not.

Note: This guide has been written based on the Spanish version of Apple Maps. Some of the features shown here may not be available in other markets. If this is the case in your case, please, tell us in the comments what differences you have found between the tricks that we mention here and the version of your country.

The best tricks to master Apple Maps

The following sections include some of the best tricks to get the most out of Apple Maps.

Explore the city with Panoramic View

One of the most striking features of Google Maps is Street View. You should know that Apple Maps now allows you to explore the surroundings of an address and navigate a street as if you were on foot. This function, called Panoramic view, it can come in handy to get to know other places and locate businesses or other points of interest. In any case, accessing this function is very easy:

Click on a specific address to add a pin. If the service has street view, a box will appear on the left side of the screen with the available images. Tap on it to see them full screen.

remember that you can scroll 360 degrees through the areas where Panoramic View is available. You can also go back and forth by double-clicking on a specific point in the image. After making some comparisons, in certain points of the map the Panoramic View version offers more updated content than other apps, such as Google Maps.

Take advantage of Apple Maps guides

Some well-known cities have tourist guides created by experts that allow you to discover their most emblematic points. At the moment, the list of available guides is somewhat limited, but they can come in handy if you are going to visit cities like these:

London.

Atlanta.

Austin.

Boston.

Chicago.

Denver

Houston.

Las Vegas.

The Angels.

Miami.

Nashville.

New York.

Philadelphia.

San Francisco.

Seattle.

Toronto.

Washington.

Melbourne.

Sydney.

Here Apple still has a long way to go. All in all, the guides that Apple Maps includes are really complete and offer good recommendations. Whether you are going to physically go to one of these cities or simply want to explore them from home, you should know that you can view the guides like this:

Pull down the bottom menu by sliding to the top. under the sections favorites Y recentyou will find the section Editors’ Picks. tap on the button explore guides to enter the gallery of available guides. In the top dropdown, choose the continent you want to explore. If you keep the option world guides from all over the world will be shown.

When you tap on a guide, points of interest are placed on the map. You can save the guide, share it, or visit the publisher’s website. Under each POI there is a brief explanation that will allow you to know more details.

View the traffic in your area

Apple Maps has different layers with useful information. If you are going to drive, the one that interests you the most is traffic. It is enabled like this:

Tap on the globe icon that you will see in the upper right corner of the screen. under the section select mapchoose by car.

Now the traffic will be displayed in real time on the map. On the other hand, you also have the layers To exploreto see points of interest on the map, Public transportshowing subway, bus, and train lines, and satelite.

Share your journey with others

When you drive, especially on long journeys, you may want to share your route with family and friends. With Apple Maps it is very easy to do it. The first thing you should do is start a route. So, open the bottom menu by swiping up and tap on Share arrival. Users with an iPhone will be able to see updated location and route in real time. Otherwise, the device will send notifications in the form of SMS to inform about your arrival time.

Explore your city with Flyover

Flyover is one of those features that sets Apple Maps apart from other apps. With it you can explore in three dimensions the most important cities in the world. Simply locate them with the search engine and, in the lower menu, touch flyover. And if you don’t want to miss a single detail, use the option start tour that you will see at the bottom of the screen to know the most emblematic points of the city.

Create your own lists with your favorite sites

In addition to the guides included in Apple Maps, each user can create their own. Simply select a site (it can be a restaurant, a monument or any other point of interest) and press the button. Guides that you will see at the bottom of the screen. Then, select one of the lists that you have already generated or add a new one. This feature is ideal for those who want to keep track of the restaurants they visit or want to plan their visit to a city, to give a few examples. You should know that the guides are available by tapping on your avatar, they can be shared with others and they are synchronized on all devices thanks to iCloud.

Apple Maps: up to the competition?

The functions mentioned in this article give a glimpse of the effort that is being made to improve the apple maps. Does that mean that the service is already up to the competition? The truth is that those from Cupertino still have a long way to go in this area. It is true that in some markets Apple Maps and Google Maps are very similar in functions. Without going any further, in countries like the United States and Spain it is possible to use Apple Maps exclusively without missing anything that other services offer. Unfortunately, in other places it is still better to opt for more complete options such as Google Maps or Waze. Therefore, from a global point of view, Apple’s solution still falls somewhat short against the competition.

And you do you think? Do you think it’s time to bet on Apple Maps? Leave us your comment below to know what your opinion is. We read you!