Tips to shrink Windows partition

With our tips, you can free up space on your data carrier so that Linux and your data fit on it in addition to .

The internal data medium in a PC on which the Windows installation is located is divided into several s by default. Roughly speaking, these are logical drives. In Explorer you usually only see one of them, namely the one with the letter C:, which contains the actual installation. Other partitions that are not visible in Explorer contain, for example, the boot loader or repair tools for emergencies, such as when Windows no longer boots. It makes sense to store everything separately. For example, damage to one logical drive will not affect the data on another.

If you also install Linux on the computer or want to create a separate area for your data that can be accessed by both operating systems, installing an additional data medium is a good idea. But that costs money and is not always technically possible: Most notebooks, for example, offer neither space nor connections inside.

The following is about the alternative: Create additional logical drives on the existing data medium. You create the space for this by taking up space from the Windows installation. A few mouse clicks are sufficient for this.