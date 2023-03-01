Tips to save on the mobile bill

- Advertisement -

Currently, the mobile has become an indispensable tool for communication with friends and family as well as for work, shopping online or at leisure. However, the constant use of mobile phones can result in high billsespecially if you don’t take steps to save on costs or don’t have a flat rate contract.

To save on the mobile bill, it is necessary to know the current habits of use of the device

Here are some practical tips to reduce spending on the mobile bill. Almost all of them go through knowing in the best possible way the use that is made of the mobile and its communications, so in some cases it will be necessary to go through a previous period of “data collection”.

-Examine the contracted data plan: The first step to save on the mobile bill is to evaluate the rate contracted with the mobile phone operator and determine if you are paying for more than what is needed. It will be necessary to review the monthly data consumption and compare it with the maximum limit of the contracted plan. If you are using less than what you pay for, you should consider changing to a lower plan that better suits your needs.

-Use Wi-Fi whenever possible: If you have access to a free, secure and reliable Wi-Fi network, it is advisable to use it to perform tasks that require an Internet connection, such as browsing the web or watching videos, anything that requires high data consumption, such as updates to the operating system, applications or making backup copies. In this way, mobile data will not be spent, avoiding additional charges on the bill.

-Turn off mobile data: When you are not actively using the mobile it is advisable to turn off mobile data to prevent background applications from using the data plan. You can also turn off automatic updates and automatic downloads to further reduce data usage.

-Take advantage of free applications: Instead of paying for paid applications it is advisable to look for free alternatives that offer similar functionality. Many of the best free apps also have premium versions with additional features that can be unlocked through in-app purchases, but you may not need them.

-Limit the time of calls: Phone calls consume minutes and, in some plans, also mobile data. Limiting the time of calls and using alternatives such as text messages or instant messaging applications to communicate with friends, family, clients or co-workers reduces data consumption.

-Avoid international roaming: When traveling abroad, if international roaming is deactivated, additional charges on the mobile bill, usually high, will be avoided. Instead it is recommended to use Internet calling and messaging applications to keep in touch.

-Search offers and promotions: Phone companies constantly offer promotions to attract new customers and keep existing ones. Being aware of the latest offers, you can change companies if you find one with better conditions than the current ones.

-Use data efficiently: Not all users consume the total data available on a monthly basis. Some carriers accumulate “excess” data the following month or for a few months afterward, so it may end up unused as well. By controlling the monthly data consumption, the rate can be adjusted to the maximum so that it corresponds to the actual use. Rates tend to be more expensive the more data is consumed. This information can be found both through the operators’ apps or web pages, from the user or customer area, and from the mobile operating systems in the data consumed during the billing period section.

-Know the data consumption of the applications: The operating systems include menus that report the data consumption made by the different applications, which makes it possible to check which are the most “hungry” in this regard. If one is detected that consumes more than it should, it should be reconfigured. It can also be set so that it only consumes data if the device is connected to a WiFi network.

-Packs of services: Grouping different services (landline telephone, mobile telephony, Internet access, pay television…) means, in general, saving on the final bill compared to if these services were contracted separately with different providers. In any case, it will be necessary to examine the possible offers because in some cases it may be cheaper to contract some of these services separately, but this is not usually the case.