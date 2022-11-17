Tips to reduce interference from a WiFi network

- Advertisement -

Browsing the Internet and seeing a reduced signal due to interference with the WiFi network can be extremely annoying. So that you can avoid this situation and be able to navigate with the highest speed, here you will find tips to avoid cuts or reductions in the intensity of the Wi-Fi signal and to configure your router in the most beneficial way.

Improve wireless connectivity on your WiFi-enabled devices

-Place the router in a central position to better radiate the signal. Knowing where to place the router to improve the WiFi signal reduces interference, because it allows the signal to reach each device that connects more directly. Wireless routers have a circular range area that depends on the capacitance of the antenna. The freer the space, the better it will reach each device that connects.

– Move the router away from other electronic devices. Although they may seem unrelated to the Internet, other electronic devices can cause WiFi interference. From a laptop to a computer monitor or a microwave oven. These devices operate on frequencies that sometimes hinder the correct arrival of the Internet signal.

– Use an external antenna. Some routers do not have enough power to cover all the required signal space, and we can connect external antennas as a convenient and simple solution.

This type of antennas have a much greater power and range, allowing WiFi to connect faster and with less interference from mobile phones and computers to smart home devices.

-Keep firmware updated. This is fairly basic advice, but it often helps to achieve notable improvements in the performance of a router.

The updates provide greater security, and also Wi-Fi signal transmission protocols that improve resistance to interference from other devices.

-Modify the channel of the router. If you are still experiencing interference on your WiFi connection, try setting up another channel for your router. This modification in the configuration is made from the web browser, entering the IP of the device and changing the channel from the customization screen.