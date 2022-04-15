Tips to measure the speed of your Internet connection realistically

Measuring the speed of your Internet connection is very simple. Thanks to the large number of available services that offer this function, you will be able to carry out a complete measurement in a matter of seconds, and with a very high degree of reliability. However, you should keep in mind that that measurement is made from a specific equipmentand from a specific location in your home, which means that not all the devices you use will have the same speed.

To understand it better, a simple example is enough. If I decide to measure the speed of my Internet connection from my PC, which is connected by cable to the router, I record a download speed of 944.79Mbpsand an upload speed of 818.49 Mbps. However, if I perform the same test with my smartphone, an iPhone 8 Plus, from the same position as my PC and connected via Wi-Fi, the speed I get It is 286.14Mbps, a pretty good figure, everything is said.

However, if I measure the speed again with my smartphone in the room closest to the router, there is already a small drop in speed, which fluctuates between 240 and 250 Mbps. As I move away from the router the speed continues to drop, and stabilizes at about 60 Mbps at the furthest point from my home.

The difference is remarkable, moving away a few meters from the router, and having two rooms between it and my smartphone, causes the speed to be greatly reduced, although it is still enough to be able to surf the Internet and watch streaming content.

In case you have doubts, I remind you that 944.79 Mbps are equivalent to 118.1MB/swhile 250 Mbps is 31.25MB/sand 60 Mbps is equivalent to 7.5MB/s They are very different values, there is no doubt about that, and they explain by themselves why we should measure the speed of the Internet connection from different devices.

How to measure Internet connection speed accurately: Five tips

The first we have already seen in the first part of the article, use different devices to measure the speed of our Internet connection. Only in this way will we have realistic values ​​for each team. Second, it is essential to measure from the place, or from the places, in which we are going to use said devices. For example, if you are going to use a laptop connected via Wi-Fi in the living room, but you take a measurement in the same room where the router is installed, you will not have a realistic value. It is also essential to a clean speed measurementthat is, without having any type of download in the background, or any application that may be consuming bandwidth, since it will give us an unreal result. It is important that we make sure that we have connected successfully with the device that we are going to use to measure the speed. Thus, if we are going to connect via Wi-Fi, it is important to make sure that we have connected to the most advanced network possible, and compatible, with our device. For example, if our smartphone supports Wi-Fi 5, we must connect using that standard, and not under Wi-Fi 4. Finally, it is also important that you avoid forcing any optimization that may alter the result, and that will not normally occur in actual use. For example, if you are going to be locked in the living room because of the cold and you take the measurement with the door open and closer to it, you will be entering two points that will give you a result that is far from reality. The difference may not be much, but it will distort the result and offer you a value that will not be real.

