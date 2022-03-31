Tips to make Apple AirPods eternal

Technological devices are not exactly the most durable that exist, some of them being especially fragile in different sections. An example are the Apple AirPods that have a reputation for not being the ones that you can use the longest without having to change them. Well, we tell you how to make them last longer.

Wear is inevitable, that is true, but it is no less true that it is possible to carry out some maintenance that will make this less and, therefore, that you can enjoy the Apple helmets that we are talking about. By the way, all of them are easy to do and do not involve additional spending of money.

Make your Apple AirPods last longer

Here are five things you can do to achieve the goal of functional AirPods without giving you the slightest problem:

Take maximum care of your battery: this component is one of the least durable, since its use is intensive. To achieve this, it is very important that you do not leave them plugged in more than necessary so that unnecessary overloads do not occur. Similarly, if the helmets are discharged for a long time because this causes the battery to suffer.

Take into account the temperature: without a doubt, it is something that few pay attention to and it is essential not to put the headphones at risk. Extreme values ​​are not good for AirPods (Apple recommends use between 0 and 35 degrees). Therefore, it is not a good idea to leave the accessory in the car in winter or summer, since the aforementioned will not be fulfilled.

Don’t keep AirPods in small pockets: if you do this you put at risk the stability of the hulls themselves because you force them to withstand unnecessary torsion. In this way, it is essential to store the product in large places where there is not much pressure -because if this is exerted on a regular basis, they end up favoring an unexpected breakage-.

pexels

avoid liquids: Regardless of what they say, liquids (especially lotions and sweat) are not the best thing to happen to these helmets. Therefore, the ideal is that you avoid all contact with them so that you do not have many problems in their stability or loss of sound quality.

Do a regular cleaningNote: Dust and dirt is no good for any tech accessory, and Apple AirPods are no exception. Thus, it is important to eliminate it constantly and, for this, use wipes that have a 75% ethanol content or, failing that, 70% isopropyl alcohol.

If you follow the advice that we have indicated, surely you will get the top game to the Apple AirPods when it comes to durability. Something important for a product that is not particularly cheap.

>