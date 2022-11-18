Tips to get the most out of Mastodon

- Advertisement -

With the changes that Twitter is experiencing After the purchase by Elon Musk, many users have sought other platforms and have switched to Mastodon as an alternative to Twitter.

Twitter users change social network before the tyranny of Elon Munsk

However, Mastodon is not a typical social network and it may not be easy to use the first time. Thinking of those users who have recently started on the social network, but have not fully mastered it, we have compiled tips and advice that can help to understand its initial operation.

The first thing is to be clear about how to join Mastodon, and once done, analyze these tips that will surely serve for a much more dynamic first approach to what this unique social network offers.

-What is an instance?

Instances are like web addresses at the end of a username. From here they registered and have their version of Mastodon hosted there. There are different islands that each user sees as their “Home”, and each instance can have a single user or several thousand. Some known instances of Mastodon include mastodon.lol, scholar.social, or floss.social, among others.

-Move between instances

You can move your user account from one instance to another without losing followers. However, you do not carry your posts with you. Also, you can only move to another instance if your old account is still working. To notify your followers, you can use the export/import, redirect, or move commands.

-Applications to take advantage of Mastodon

If you don’t want to use the web interface, you can try apps for Android or iOS mobile phones. Some of the most popular are Tusky, Pinafore, Toot! or Metatext. They usually add extra functions and a slightly tidier display, although the traditional web version is the most stable.

-Timelines and lists

The Mastodon distribution makes the toot (as a post is called, rather than a tweet) appear in different sections. In the Home you will see the toot of people you follow; in Local appear the toots of the instance or planet that you follow; in Federation the toots of users that are followed by the members of your instance appear.

If you also add users to lists, you’ll see new timelines or biographies. The entire design of Mastodon is chronological and tied to time and time zones.

-Lacks algorithm

Unlike other social networks that collect statistics and use an algorithm to show you certain topics or posts, there is no algorithm on Mastodon. Likes do not affect post appearance rate at all.

-Control of privacy and content of posts

You can configure your publications according to different levels of protection and care. CW (Content Warning) is an indicator of content that is not suitable for minors or that can generate disgust, revulsion or fear; Followers Only (only followers) allows the toot to only be visible by those who follow you. If you choose “Unlisted” (unlisted), the toot will be available to your followers, but it will not appear on the timeline.

You can also send private messages from Mastodon by selecting Mentioned people only. But toots are not end-to-end encrypted, so sharing sensitive information is not recommended.

-Stop following

Behind Mastodon is the idea of ​​a social network that really enriches the user. Therefore, the best way to take advantage of it is to unfollow accounts that do not provide positive data or posts. Mastodon actively invites you to weave networks on tastes and themes that mobilize the user, but making it easier to unfollow if you do not get the results you are looking for.