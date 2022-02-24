Tips to get more out of TikTok in the company

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok has burst into the social media scene with great force and, how could it be otherwise, into the marketing scene, as one of the favorite platforms of brands that have found in its operating dynamics a showcase to promote your products and services.

To improve the visibility of our account on TikTok, we have to take advantage of trends and use the most popular topics, memes, and tags.

In this article we want to share some tips to become familiar with the better practices and features that make TikTok content engaging and attract as many users as possible.

-Take advantage of trends: TikTok’s algorithm offers more visibility to content based on popular topics and trends on the platform. That is why you should always use the hashtags and memes that are in fashion at all times to reach the largest possible number of users. TikTok requires that the marketing team is continually reviewing the content that is published and is up to date with the topics.

-Associations: One way to take advantage of TikTok is to try to partner with other brands or content creators with experience on the platform. TikTok has a creator marketplace where companies can find influencers in their niche from every country in the world, allowing them to promote content locally or internationally.

-Maximize impact: On TikTok, time is very important. If it’s too short, the message can be confusing; but if it is too long, the user will lose interest and abandon the video. According to TikTok metrics, videos between 21 and 34 seconds are the most effective.

-Post constantly: As with any social network, the best way to gain visibility on TikTok is to post content on a regular basis. By posting frequently we have the ability to know what works and what doesn’t. In addition, the platform’s algorithm can help us adjust posts based on the impressions that are generated while allowing us to test different types of content.

-Content in portrait mode: TikTok’s dynamics prioritize the use of vertical video and users also prefer this format. To do this, we must try to record the videos in 9;16 format to ensure that it is attractive to the viewer and that it occupies the entire screen.

-Vary the backgrounds of the ads: The best TikTok ads are those that use a variety of backgrounds and settings to hold the viewer’s attention. We have to try to change the background of the stage, the points of view, the camera angles and create an ad that is fun. In this sense, the creation of different scenes allows to connect with the user and create a different message.

-Use a sense of humor TikTok users want to be entertained and have fun, so it is important to create content that is fun, educational and, above all, that adds value to users. Instead of focusing on getting more views, we have to focus on offering something to users, if they enjoy our content, they will be hooked to the account and improve all our marketing initiatives.

-Use “Call to Action”: Calls to action in TikTok ads create a connection with the viewer and give them the ability to know what to do next after watching the video. Luckily, TikTok’s ad manager allows us to create interactive “Calls to Action” based on the objective we want to achieve with the ad.

