Tips to get more out of an iPad

- Advertisement -

If you have an iPad, you’ll want to know how to get the most out of your device and make the most of it for both entertainment and productivity. In recent weeks we have explained how to edit PDF documents, how to print files or how to copy content to transfer it to your iPhone, etc. But today we are not going to focus on any specific function of the thousands that you can develop with your iPad, but rather we are going to give you a series of tips so that you can get the most out of your Apple brand tablet.

Apple has changed the iPad’s operating system to accommodate some very beneficial new features.

So, if you want to get the most out of your iPad, here we will give you a series of tips that will be useful to you. The tablet will become your main ally for any type of work you have to do, whether from home or the office. Let us begin!

– Open iPad Control Center: You should never overlook it, the “Control Center” offers you many useful tools with direct access so that you can do what you want without opening any app. To enable it, just swipe down from the top right corner of the screen.

– Use split view: Go into the app you want to use with Split View, tap the three-dot button near the top of the screen. Click on the “Split View” button. You will be redirected to the home screen to choose another app you want to use with “Split View”.

– Use Slide Over: It is used to make the application window smaller. Access the app you want to enable, click on the three dots button and select «Slider Over». You will return to the home screen for you to choose the other app you want to open with this function.

– Take screenshots: If your iPad doesn’t have a home button, press the top switch and either volume button at the same time. Then quickly release both switches. In the case of having the start control, press the top button and the start button simultaneously.

– Application switcher: it’s perfect for closing all apps at the same time. To achieve this, double-press the home button. If that switch isn’t available, swipe up from the bottom area and pause in the middle of the screen.

– Add apps to the iPad Dock: the dock is useful to have the apps you use most at hand. Long press on the home screen until the apps start wiggling. Drag the apps you want to the dock and place them wherever you want. To remove them, just drag them out of the dock and drop them on startup.

– Enter the application library: something that increases the usefulness of your iPad is to have the most used apps on the home screen and leave the rest in the library. It will be enough to press the button of the application library that is on the right side of the dock. It is also possible to access the library by swiping left on the home screen.