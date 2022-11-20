Tips to buy without being scammed during Black Friday

Black Friday, this event that turns out to be the most anticipated sales day of the year and that kicks off the Christmas shopping season, now it is closer than ever, since it will be this Friday, November 25.

And while it’s clearly true that you can find great deals at various stores, it’s also true that many of these stores use various tactics. to show that the products now have a sale price, when it really is not the case.

This is not something new, and it is precisely for this reason that this time we have thought of bringing some information on the subject, so that you can shopping this Black Friday without being scammed in the attempt.

Basically, on the internet we can find a large number of websites and extensions that can help us track the products, seeing this way How does its price change over the weeks? and thus know if it is worth buying on Black Friday or not.

Among the different options available, Today we will be showing you a few interesting sitesone of the best qualified that we can currently find, so let’s go for it.

CamelCamelCamel

If you are a fixed buyer on Amazon, this is a fairly complete website that you should always keep in mind, since carry out graphs and complete monitoring of the price of products so that you save as much money as possible. It is even possible to add your email address so that the site notifies you if a product goes up or down to a certain price, which is very practical and useful.

Keepa

Keepa is a quite interesting extension (it works exclusively with Amazon) that, just by installing it and adding the product in question that you want, This will make a graph of the historical price of the product under the description of the samean action that undoubtedly turns out to be quite great to save you time in knowing if the current price is really on offer or not.

Amazon Assistant

Even Amazon presents its own extension to indicate to those users who are looking for a product in an external store, at what price does Amazon have it, and this in a really simple way.

For example, if you are looking for a TV on eBay, once you enter a product that interests you, in the upper left corner of the screen a small window will also open with TV models, but on Amazon with their respective price.