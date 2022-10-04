Tips for finding candidates on LinkedIn

- Advertisement -

Many people – more than 700 million – use LinkedIn on a regular basis to try to find a job or improve their career opportunities. We use to make many articles to help them find a job on LinkedIn or to improve their personal brand on the Microsoft-owned social network since 2016, but… what about people who use LinkedIn “from the other side” of the job market?

We are referring to recruiters, Human Resources managers who make LinkedIn one of their fundamental work tools, above all with one goal: to find suitable candidates for any position they have to fill. How should they use the professional social network? What advice can you give them so that they can be successful and find the best possible candidate?

In this article, we will focus on providing recruiters with a few clues to find the perfect candidate:

-Use the search engine properly: The first requirement to be able to find competent candidates is to use the LinkedIn search engine correctly. It is not enough to just type a keyword and search, but you must use the different filters that the tool has to refine the search. Only in this way will it be possible to refine the results and not receive an endless list of people who, perhaps, are not what we are looking for.

-The brevity, fundamental: Once you have selected a list of possible candidates, it is essential to contact them. How? The main thing is to send a formal message that briefly and concisely explains the reason for our contact.

Keep in mind that the candidate does not wait for the email -possibly you will have to send a payment inMail if you have not connected with him on the platform) and that he does not have to spend time on our message. Therefore, sending a text of a maximum of three sentences, or 150 characters, is essential. Briefly explain why you are contacting him and that’s it.

-First connect, then invite: The message can also arrive through a connection request. If you send one of these, be sure to include personalized text. The user may not accept an application from a person they do not know, unless they are actively looking for a job and feel lucky to receive an application from a person in charge of Human Resources (make sure that your position is properly displayed on your profile).

In that first email, don’t send an interview request or an available time slot. Save those kinds of details for a second communication, once the potential candidate has shown interest in her by responding to the message or friend request.

-Do not only focus on candidates from important companies: It is a reality that, when searching for potential candidates, many Human Resources managers turn their eyes towards people who work in large, renowned companies. However, it is possible that these types of profiles receive many contacts from headhunters and recruiters throughout the week. Perhaps digging a little deeper into the search results, you will find candidates who, although they do not belong to large corporations, or are self-employed, have the qualities you are looking for.

-Publish content on the Company Page: A well-cared-for corporate page will attract potential candidates who visit it after being contacted and will give the company a professional image.

-Participate in groups: Finding active members in LinkedIn Groups will allow you to reach them without having to use payment options. You can get in touch through those affinity groups.