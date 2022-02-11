Tips and discounts for those who start with resin printers

For many years I have been using PLA 3D printers, getting used to the appropriate variables for each figure, noting the errors and creating a suitable mental table to be able to gradually get closer to the desired “it came out perfect on the first try”.

3D printing is just that, testing and writing down so that when we go to print a new object we can analyze it to find out the right speed, the necessary supports, the right angle on the print bed… each and every one of the variables that, in the In the case of PLA, they appear in programs such as CURA and the like.

It was then that I decided to take the step into the world of resin printing, and there is no going back. The quality of the result is so impressive that I can print miniatures of less than 1 cm while maintaining their details, something unthinkable with PLA.

But printing in resin is not easy, it is necessary to take into account variables different from those of the PLA world, and to have a special structure to work with the chemistry of the materials.

Tips for those who are going to print in resin

Here are some tips I wish I had received before we started:

– Look for a place with a lot of ventilation, since resin and alcohol emit gases that can be harmful to health. In the case of resin, they can be long-term effects, so don’t trust the “the smell doesn’t bother me so much”. Ventilation is essential.

– Always prepare the environment, with gloves to protect your hands when in contact with the resin. When the printing is finished, you have to remove the resin and detach it from the printing bed, clean the figure with alcohol and cure it with UV (either with a machine or by putting it in the sun for several hours). Throughout this process there is contact with the resin, and the gloves prevent it from touching the skin. If it touches the skin, it should be washed as soon as possible to avoid allergies and other possible problems.

– Have the alcohol always ready so as not to waste time with the figure in hand. The ideal is to have a closed cube, or a machine like the one that anycubic sells. They are 173 euros in the offer that I link until February 15. You can also use a closed bucket (alcohol smells very strong) and clean the figure by inserting your gloved hand and shaking it.

– Before you start printing anything, use a protective layer on the screen, because the resin will end up dripping there, and it is the most expensive part of the printer. Protective layers are very cheap.

– Do not scratch the plastic to remove the resin that may have remained there. Use alcohol very carefully or press your finger on the opposite side so that the dry resin separates. It is very easy for the plastic to get holes, and it will be necessary to buy a new one to avoid resin leakage during printing.

Discounts on 3D printers

From Anycubic they have sent us some discounts on their printers, valid until the 15th. Here are the links, starting with the excellent Photon Mono X.

In the list there are also PLA printers:

€449 Anycubic Photon Mono X 3D printer (save €170)

€206 Anycubic wash & cure machine (saving €173)

€188 Anycubic Mega S 3d printer (saving €43)

€332 Anycubic Chiron 3d printer (€247 savings)

€251 Anycubic Mega X 3d printer (saving €268)

€260 Anycubic photon-mono-4k 3d printer (saving €29)

€153 Anycubic Mega SE 3d printer (saving €86)

€269 Anycubic Photon Mono SQ 3d printer (saving €30)

€269 Anycubic Photon Mono 3d printer (saving €30)