Tip: social media safety on vacation [Vídeo]

On the occasion of robbery suffered by a popular character such as the Barcelona Football Club player, Aubameyangwhose home was attacked and robbed by four unknown assailants, the TRECE Television news programme, TRECE al Día, had the intervention of Manuel Moreno, Internet expert and director of TreceBits.com.

From the they requested a fundamental advice to guarantee security when we go on and we do not stop using social networks. If you have not been able to see the advice offered, we provide it now in the following video:

As Manuel points out in the video, always resorting to common sense is a wise move when using social networks, especially when you are not going to be at home for a certain period of time.

In this sense, it is advisable not to reveal the home address, nor to use labeling to make it easier for enemies of others to find the location easily. It is also advisable not to offer data such as, for example, the dates on which we will go on vacation, leaving the address empty. Posting that information on social media can make it easier for thieves to find their target easily.

