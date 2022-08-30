Tip: Optimize streaming with Fritzbox

Certain services or devices can be prioritized in terms of bandwidth in the home network. This is possible via the user interface of the .

Question: During video conferences or chatting with the camera switched on, for example via Skype, I keep getting annoyed by stuttering and sound failures. How can I allocate more bandwidth in my WLAN to the program used?

Mac & i replies: You can often give priority to applications and devices on your home network in the router’s user interface. We tried this with a FritzBox 6660 Cable. The simplest variant is to give the end device you are using a general prioritization.

To do this, open a browser on the affected Mac and type in the URL “fritz.box” and the password. Then click on “Home Network > Network” in the left column of the interface and the pencil next to your device name. Then tick “Prioritize this device” and confirm with “OK”.

Prioritize specific apps

It gets a bit more complicated when you use certain programs like Zoom. Want to prioritize Netflix or games regardless of device. To do this, click on “Internet > Filter > Lists > Network applications > Add network application” in the user interface. Then, in your case, write “Skype” in the “Network Application” field and click on “New Protocol”. Then select “TCP”, leave the port specification as “any” if you do not know it, and click “OK”. Repeat for UDP. You can google which protocols and which ports an application usually uses or find out, for example, on the website www.portforward.com.

If you only want to prioritize an application on a specific device, click “Internet > Filter > Tab: Prioritization > Prioritized Applications > New Rule” and then select your device and the application you created (as shown above). As a prerequisite for the setting, you must disconnect the Mac from any VPN that may be in use, otherwise you will not be able to reach your own router. The FritzBox must not be configured as a Mesh Repeater, but as a Mesh Master. The whole thing works neither in the guest network nor with IPv6 and only with TCP and UDP.