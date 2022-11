Tip: Apps can no longer be updated on the iPhone

If you can’t tap OK to Apple’s changed terms and conditions, it may help to temporarily outsource an affected app. When I try to update some of the apps on my iPhone, it says “The Apple Media Services Terms of Service have changed.” If I then tap “OK”, a mostly white screen appears and nothing else happens. The only way I can get the App Store app running again is to exit it in the app switcher.

Mac & i replies: We were able to understand the problem and found a workaround. Go to “Settings > General > iPhone Storage” and find one of the affected apps to tap on it. Then select “Relocate app” and after a while then “Reinstall app” in the same place. The app is now reloaded and thus updated without losing data and settings (which would happen if it were deleted).┬áIn the test, the message you mentioned reappeared a day later, but it has now been confirmed. The consent then also applied to all other apps.