Tip: Apps can no longer be updated on the iPhone

If you can’t tap OK to Apple’s changed terms and conditions, it may help to temporarily outsource an affected app. When I try to update some of the apps on my iPhone, it says “The Apple Media Services Terms of Service have changed.” If I then tap “OK”, a mostly white screen appears and nothing else happens. The only way I can get the App Store app running again is to exit it in the app switcher.

Mac & i replies: We were able to understand the problem and found a workaround. Go to “Settings > General > iPhone Storage” and find one of the affected apps to tap on it. Then select “Relocate app” and after a while then “Reinstall app” in the same place. The app is now reloaded and thus updated without losing data and settings (which would happen if it were deleted). In the test, the message you mentioned reappeared a day later, but it has now been confirmed. The consent then also applied to all other apps.

