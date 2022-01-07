Tinder works on a new feature called Swipe Party

Collaborative or group sessions are a trend that we can find in applications of all kinds. We can see examples in Google Docs, where it is possible to invite other people and work on a document. Likewise, there are similar options in services to watch movies and series alongside others. In that sense, Tinder is working on a new function called Swipe Party, which follows the principle of collaborative sessions.

The idea of ​​this feature is that we can invite our friends to our search sessions on Tinder.

This will be Swipe Party, the new Tinder feature

The Internet has a fundamental principle and it is to interconnect services and people. In that sense, collaborative sessions are a natural result of all the advances on the web. The interesting thing in this case is that Tinder also takes advantage of this possibility, considering that it is something that occurs in real life. That is, those who are looking for a partner or are dating someone, generally consult with friends and acquaintances about these relationships. Therefore, bringing this reality to Tinder sessions is not crazy at all.

The new Tinder feature called Swipe Party has been discovered after an analysis of the application code. In that sense, it is not yet operational and the company has not formally announced it. The code that refers to the function indicates that the invitations will be through the phone number of your friends. To join, they will receive a code that you will have to confirm in the application so they can share the session.

In this way, the friends you invite will have the same view as you while you walk through Tinder and thus, you can receive support in your search for partners. The company has not advanced any information for the moment and in that sense, we will wait for the confirmation and official presentation of this new Tinder feature.